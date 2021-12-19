Homes for the holiday





The owners of three historic downtown Little Rock homes opened their doors to guests Dec. 4 for the Quapaw Quarter's Holiday Social.

Progressive dinner-style, guests were assigned to one of the homes to start the tour and then proceeded to the next house. Each home was decorated in elaborate holiday decor and dining tables offered spreads of delicious morsels. At the evening's end, all of the guests gathered at the Governor's Mansion where a dessert buffet awaited. First lady Susan Hutchinson welcomed guests and trumpeter Rodney Block and his Collective band provided live entertainment.

Homes on the tour were the Marshall House on Arch Street, owned by Ann Ballard Bryan and James Bryan IV; the Scull House on State Street, owned by Ted Holder and Joe van den Heuvel; and the Hornibrook House -- also known as the Empress of Little Rock on Louisiana Street, owned by Antonio Figueroa and Keith Sandridge.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal









