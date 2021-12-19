Hopkins sets record as UAB stuns BYU

SHREVEPORT -- Dylan Hopkins broke the Independence Bowl record for completion percentage in wind and driving rain, connecting on 19 of 23 passes for 189 yards and 3 touchdowns in UAB's 31-28 victory over No. 13 BYU on Saturday.

With UAB (9-4) facing fourth-and-7 with six minutes remaining, Coach Bill Clark passed on a field-goal attempt, and Hopkins threw a 14-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to Trea Shropshire, the only player from Louisiana on either roster.

"We knew to win the game we had to go for it," Hopkins said.

Said Clark: "What a way to finish the game. We protected the ball. To win the game at the end -- running the ball when they knew it was coming."

BYU (10-3) appeared to be in good position to at least tie it, but Samson Nacua fumbled after making a catch inside UAB's 25 with 3:36 remaining.

"UAB played a fantastic game," BYU Coach Kalani Sitake said. "It was a tough game for us, but we will recover from this. We'll learn, we will grow and we will be better. It is still a fantastic season, but it's tough because we have to say goodbye to those seniors."

DeWayne McBride ran for 183 yards and a score on 28 carries for UAB.

BYU and running back Tyler Allgeier fought back from a 14-point deficit, tying it twice and eventually taking the lead in the fourth quarter. Allgeier ran for 192 yards and had three touchdowns.

Hopkins' touchdown pass to Gerrit Prince, and McBride's 64-yard scoring run gave UAB an early two-score lead.

Quarterback Baylor Romney -- starting in place of injured Jaren Hall -- put the Cougars back in the game with a strong start to the second quarter. Allgeier had a 1-yard scoring run, and Nacua had a 2-yarder to tie it.

UAB regained the lead with Hopkins' 23-yard pass to Prince before halftime.

Allgeier ripped off a 62-yard touchdown run to tie it again 1:17 into the third quarter. His 1-yard run put the Cougars up 28-24 on the second play of the fourth quarter.

NEW ORLEANS BOWL

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 36, MARSHALL 21

NEW ORLEANS — Levi Lewis threw for 270 yards and ran for 70 more as Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Marshall.

Emani Bailey ran for 94 yards, including touchdown runs of 4 and 2 yards for the Ragin Cajuns (12-1). Rasheen Ali scored all three of Marshall’s touchdowns on runs of 9, 14 and 63 yards. Ali finished with 160 yards on 20 carries.

LA BOWL

UTAH STATE 24, OREGON STATE 13

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Third-string quarterback Cooper Legas threw two touchdown passes, Calvin Tyler Jr. ran for 120 yards and a score and Utah State — led by former Arkansas State Coach Blake Anderson — beat Oregon State. Legas came in when starter Logan Bonner suffered a knee injury during the first quarter. Andrew Peasley was Bonner’s backup throughout the season, but was ruled out prior to kickoff due to a shoulder injury he suffered Nov. 26 against New Mexico.

Legas’ only action this season was late in the New Mexico game. The sophomore’s first collegiate pass couldn’t have gone any better when he connected with Deven Thompkins on a 62-yard touchdown strike to tie it at 7-7.

Thompkins got a couple steps on Beavers defensive back Jaydon Grant, hauled it in at the Oregon State 25 and was gone to the end zone. The senior had six receptions for 115 yards and set a single-season school record with 102 catches.

LENDINGTREE BOWL

LIBERTY 56,

EASTERN MICHIGAN 20

MOBILE, Ala. -- Malik Willis passed for 231 yards and accounted for five touchdowns and Liberty rolled over Eastern Michigan.

Willis, a potential NFL first-round pick, completed 13 of 24 passes, with touchdowns of 54 yards to DJ Stubbs, 20 yards to Johnny Huntley and 3 yards to Demario Douglas. Willis also ran for 58 yards, with touchdowns of 2 and 35 yards.

The Flames (8-5) improved to 3-0 in bowls, tying Appalachian State for the best postseason start by an FBS team.

Liberty also got a defensive touchdown in the first quarter on Skyler Thomas' 27-yard interception return. Thomas deflected a short pass by Ben Bryant, caught the ball out and ran to the end zone.

Eastern Michigan finished 7-6.

NEW MEXICO BOWL

FRESNO STATE 31, UTEP 24

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Jordan Mims ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns and and caught five passes for 71 yards and another score to help Fresno State beat UTEP.

Fresno State (10-3) won the bowl game for the first time in three tries.

Jake Haener was 26 of 41 for 286 yards and a touchdown. His status had been somewhat in doubt when he briefly entered the transfer portal after Coach Kalen DeBoer took the job at Washington.

Mims' 22-yard catch and run late in third quarter gave the Bulldogs a 26-17 lead.

The Miners (7-6) pulled to 26-24 early in the fourth quarter on Calvin Brownholtz's 51-yard touchdown pass to Trent Thompson.

But Fresno State got a field goal, followed by a UTEP safety, before the Bulldogs ran out the clock.

UTEP's Gavin Hardison threw for 252 yards and a touchdown.

UTEP has lost the New Mexico Bowl in all three of its appearances and has a seven-game bowl losing streak dating to 1967.

CELEBRATION BOWL

SO. CAROLINA STATE 31,

JACKSON STATE 10

ATLANTA -- Cory Fields threw for four touchdowns, three to Shaquan Davis, to lead South Carolina State to a stunning victory over Jackson State in a game considered to be the national championship of historically Black colleges and universities.

It marks the first time the Bulldogs (7-5) has topped the HBCUs since 2009. Jackson State (11-2) hasn't won the title since 1996.

The game was dominated by defenses, as South Carolina State limited Jackson State to just 194 yards of total offense, a record for the Celebration Bowl, which began in 2015. The Bulldogs scored their first three touchdowns shortly after turnovers by Jackson State (11-2) gave South Carolina State the ball in the red zone, at the Jackson State 5-, 16-, and 19-yard lines.

Those three turnovers were by freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Coach Deion Sanders. He threw two interceptions, one of which glanced off the hands of a receiver, and lost a fumble when sacked.

South Carolina State, champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, entered the game in Mercedes Benz Stadium as underdogs. Jackson State had rolled into the contest with just one loss, but the champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference never got going.

BOCA RATON BOWL

WESTERN KENTUCKY 59,

APPALACHIAN STATE 38

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Bailey Zappe capped his record-setting season in style, and Western Kentucky capped a difficult week with a bowl win.

Zappe broke a pair of single-season FBS records by passing for 422 yards and six touchdowns, and Western Kentucky handed Appalachian State its first-ever bowl loss by beating the Mountaineers.

Zappe finished the season with 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns for the Hilltoppers (9-5). He topped the previous FBS marks of 5,833 yards set by Texas Tech's B.J. Symons in 2003 and 60 touchdowns set by LSU's Joe Burrow in the Tigers' run to the national championship in the 2019 season.

"In my opinion Bailey Zappe is the best quarterback in college football, and now he gets to say he is one of the best," Western Kentucky Coach Tyson Helton said. "He'll go down in history as being one of the best, and holds two records. It's just special to be a part of that."

Jerreth Sterns caught 13 passes for 184 yards and 3 touchdowns for Western Kentucky, finishing his season with 150 catches for 1,902 yards. Mitchell Tinsley had two TD catches for the Hilltoppers and Noah Whittington needed only seven carries to rush for 150 yards, 86 of those on a third-quarter scoring run.

Chase Brice passed for 317 yards and four touchdowns for Appalachian State (10-4) before leaving in the fourth quarter with a right leg injury. It was the first loss in seven all-time bowl games for the Mountaineers.

DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP

FERRIS STATE 58, VALDOSTA STATE 17

MCKINNEY, Texas — Quarterback Jared Bernhardt had three touchdown runs in the first half as undefeated Ferris State built a big lead and cruised to its first Division II championship with a rout of Valdosta State.

It was the most points scored in a D-II title game since Delta State beat Blooms-burg 63-34 in 2000. It was also the largest margin of victory since Northern Colorado’s 51-0 win against New Haven in 1997. Ferris State (14-0) finished with 581 yards of offense, 459 yards on the ground, to cap its dominate season. Twelve of the Bulldogs’ 14 wins were by double digits. Bernhardt, a graduate transfer from Maryland playing in his only collegiate football season, was one of the nation’s top lacrosse players in his four seasons with the Terrapins. He finished with 148 yards rushing on 14 carries, didn’t throw a pass and sat out most of the second half.

