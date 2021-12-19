Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 12-19-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• CATERING BY SCOTT RAY, 9231 Highway 270, White Hall. Date of inspection Dec. 9. Observed some single use containers in walk in cooler being reused to store food in. Single use containers should not be reused. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• CATERING BY SCOTT RAY - mobile, 9321 Highway 270, White Hall. Date of inspection Dec. 9. Three compartment sink is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Establishment is not in operations during time of inspection.

• COMMUNITY EMPOWERMENT COUNCIL, 2501 S. Cherry St. Date of inspection Dec. 9. Observed food debris on counter top. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed no shield over light bulb. Lighting must have protective covering. Observation: No CFM (certified food protection manager) at this establishment.

• EL PARIAN MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 8420 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Dec. 9. Consumer advisory not noted in menu. Reminder shall include asterisking the animal-derived FOODS requiring DISCLOSURE to a footnote that states: (1) Regarding the safety of these items, written information is available upon request; (2) Consuming raw or undercooked MEATS, POULTRY, seafood, shellfish, or EGGS may increase your RISK of foodborne illness; or (3) Consuming raw or undercooked MEATS, POULTRY, seafood, shellfish, or EGGS may increase your RISK of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Observed some single service containers being reused to store food in. Single service containers should not be reused. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• TACOS Y DELICIAS ALMIS LLC, 407 N. Blake St. Date of inspection Dec. 9. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer and refrigerator thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• THE FAMILY DINER, 116 S Highway 365, Redfield. Date of inspection Dec. 9. Observed nonfood contact surfaces need to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• WHITE HALL FOOD EXPRESS, 8003 Sheridan Road. Date of inspection Dec. 9. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. No test strips are available in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Floors, especially under fryers and walk in cooler, are unclean and need to be cleaned. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• AVITAJ LLC, 8006 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Dec. 1. Ice machine deflector shield is visibly unclean. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Sliced tomatoes, sliced onions, and pickles (all at 46 degrees F) in the prep cooler are out of the safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed meat being thawed sitting in the three compartment sink with no running water over it. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Food shall be thawed (A) Under refrigeration that maintains the FOOD temperature at 41°F or less, (B) Completely submerged under running water 70°F or less with enough velocity to float off loose particles down the drain and maintains the food above 41°F, or (C) as part of the cooking process. Observed several used wiping cloths sitting on the counter tops throughout the kitchen. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observed trash can containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Floors, especially under cooking equipment and soda dispensing equipment in the back, are unclean and need to be cleaned. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• AVITAJ LLC, 8006 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Dec. 8. Sliced tomatoes (42 degrees F) and sliced cheese (43 degrees F) in the prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• CARPENTER'S PRODUCE FISH MKT, 1320 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 8. Observation: No CFM (certified food protection manager) at this establishment.

• COLONIAL STEAK HOUSE, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Date of followup inspection Dec. 8. Single service items observed in establishment being reused. Single service containers should not be reused. Observed some debris build up on the ceiling in the kitchen. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.