Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 12-19-21

by Pine Bluff Commercial | Today at 3:16 a.m.

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County clerk's office:

Michael Tayler Armstrong, 24, and Chloe Marie Worring, 20, both of White Hall, recorded Dec. 13.

Devon Thomas Davis, 23, and Emily Elaine Massey, 22, both of Redfield, recorded Dec. 16.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Towania Peterson v. Keith Peterson, granted Dec. 10.

Latrelle Donald v. Gregory Donald, granted Dec. 13.

Quinton Cloird v. Natalie Cloird, granted Dec. 13.

Erika Dehart v. Thomas Reed, granted Dec. 13.

Lawrence Creggett v. Willystine Cregget, granted Dec. 13.

Marcus Hudson v. Meoceashea Tackett, granted Dec. 14.

