Judge keeps bail at $100,000 for North Little Rock man accused of attacking witness

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims on Thursday declined to reduce the $100,000 bail of a 22-year-old North Little Rock man accused of attacking a witness in a 2018 murder case, scheduled for trial next month.

Public Defender Bill Simpson had requested $25,000 bail for Romela Deunta Burts, telling the judge the amount is enough to ensure that Burts makes all of his court appearances and follows the judge's orders.

Simpson said Burts has never been in serious trouble with the law before and has both a job and a place to live if he can get out of jail before his August trial. Charged with intimidation of a witness and terroristic threatening, Burts faces up to 26 years in prison.

"I believe the allegations that I heard justify leaving the bond as it is," the judge said after deputy prosecutor Scott Duncan described the accusations against Burts.

Burts accosted Cortez Carruthers, 23, of North Little Rock on East 22nd Street in North Little Rock in October 2020 and questioned Carruthers about whether he intended to testify in the pending murder trial, the prosecutor said.

When Carruthers said that he would be testifying, Burts threatened to kill him and hit him three times. Police reports show the incident was recorded on video. Court records show police got an arrest warrant for Burts but could not find him until last August.

The prosecutor did not say which murder case, but court records show Carruthers is a witness in the January 2022 first-degree murder trial of 23-year-old Jayaun Durham of North Little Rock before Circuit Judge Leon Johnson. The trial has already been delayed once because of a missing witness.

Durham is accused of gunning down 41-year-old James Rideout in April 2018 at the Arrington Apartments on Camp Robinson Road in North Little Rock. According to police, witnesses identified the gunman as someone who had dated Rideout's oldest daughter, and one of Rideout's sons provided investigators with a Facebook photo of Durham under the name SB Turtle.

Video from the apartments shows a heavy-set man police believe to be Durham and a second man running toward Rideout's apartment. The heavy-set man has his arm extended as they approach the residence. The recording shows the pair leaving in a late model light-color car driven by the heavy-set man, with a third person in the car.

The victim's son, Jeremiah Donahue, and wife, Swanda Former-Rideout, 45, told police that someone had knocked on their door, but when Rideout opened it no one was there. They said Rideout stepped outside and Durham appeared with a gun, demanding to know where Rideout's brothers were, firing two shots in the air in a rage.

When the gun went off, Donahue and Former-Rideout said they ran inside where the 23-year-old Donahue called 911 as three more shots were fired. Donahue said he went back outside and found his father shot and Durham gone.