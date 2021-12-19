Kids enjoy bounty of Christmas spirit





North Little Rock children who have faced homelessness were treated to lunch, large sacks of presents, a show and the chance to meet Santa on Saturday at the city's first-ever Moments of Joy celebration, the brainchild of a city police officer brought to life through the efforts of city workers and community sponsors.

Thirty-one kids from the North Little Rock School District and their parents or guardians were the guests of honor at the festive party at the city's Chamber of Commerce.

Seeing the kids and their families excited about the gifts "feels like a bundle of joy," noted North Little Rock police officer Jhailan Rathey. The officer was key in organizing the event, volunteers said.

Rathey is the department's liaison to the unsheltered community and has organized previous events for homeless people, but this was the first one aimed at taking Christmas to homeless kids.

For many kids, facing homelessness can include being in the foster-care system or being shuffled between houses without a sense of attachment or stability, Rathey said.

School counselors selected kids fitting that criteria from a variety of different grades at schools in the district, said Amy Jones, who works with the North Little Rock Community Development Agency.

Each kid got a lunch box and a backpack but also got to make a wish list, with the volunteers purchasing gifts and wrapping them, Jones said.

The gifts can give parents or guardians -- who may not have been able to afford many or any presents for these kids -- a chance at a more traditional Christmas gift-giving experience, Jones said.

Jones wasn't sure how Rathey's plan was going to come together when he first suggested it in October, she said, but she was delighted with the outcome after all of the hard work from the volunteers and sponsors.

"He's just done a really good job," Jones said.

Rathey called the parents and guardians to invite them, but some were initially unsure about the offer.

Brieauna Ash said she was initially concerned when a police officer phoned her about her oldest daughter, Khylie Smith, 3, who goes to Glenview Elementary. She worried that something bad had happened.

"You went off on me," Rathey recalled with a smile.

After Rathey explained, however, Ash was excited. Her three kids -- Khylie; Kayleigh, age 1; and Kingsley, 10 months -- enjoyed the party, the gifts and some of the festive arts and crafts at their table Saturday.

Community events with the city's police officers help to build a bond with residents, especially young people, and to overcome the initial suspicion that many people have of officers, Rathey said.

Kelsie Hite and her kids, 6-year-old Brooklynn Griffin and 11-year-old Breylon Griffin, also were at Saturday's event.

Brooklynn, who is in kindergarten at Seventh Street Elementary, "loves Santa Claus," Hite said, and the child gave a cheerful thumbs up when asked how she was enjoying the festivities.

Some of the parents had emotional reactions when Rathey told them that their kids would be getting paid-for gifts, he said.

Rathey was "very glad to be a part of that, very glad," he said.

After lunch provided by Chick-fil-A, the kids boarded a trolley that took them to the Argenta Community Theater for a performance of "A Christmas Carol" that included refreshments.

North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick, who led the children and volunteers in singing "Jingle Bells," said he wants to make the event an annual occurrence in the city.

Some of the sponsors for the event included First Assembly of God in North Little Rock, Argenta Community Theater and Galaxy Furniture, as well as the Chamber of Commerce.





Mayor Terry Hartwick visits Saturday with Monterrius Averitt, 8, Monique Whitmore and 11-month-old Ayden James during the Moments of Joy event in North Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1219joy/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)











