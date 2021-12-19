Doesn't make sense

I don't understand why millionaires take their joy rides into space, celebrities trip the light fantastic on red carpets dressed in their expensive designer clothes, and professional athletes take home their extravagant monthly checks while their fellow Americans are striving to put food on their tables and trying to recover from storms that have left them homeless.

I don't understand.

BRENDA MILES

Hot Springs Village

A sad commentary

Thanks, appreciation, and gratitude to the state senators, representatives and other officials of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Texas who have supported the value of all human life.

What a sad and catastrophic commentary on man's fallen and unregenerate condition when a dog, a cat, any animal, or a tree has more value than an unborn, helpless child.

Our current, popular priorities are totally upside down!

CHARLIE BECKMAN

North Little Rock

Help needy directly

Recently in the opinion section, Dina Nash berated Gov. Asa Hutchinson for promoting a tax cut. She was pushing for the tax-cut savings that we, the people, pay for government services to go instead for helping the poor with food, child care, medical care, etc. But I must vehemently disagree. We, the people, should be helping our neighbors directly rather than the government.

If I give someone $10 to help them out, they get the full $10. If instead we push the government to do this job, the person might get one of the $10 they would have gotten from me. We need to stop relying on the government to do what we should be doing, and that, my friends, will reduce our tax burden. And the needy will get more money and assistance. I would happily give money to food banks and shelters rather than demanding that the government take care of assisting the people needing help, increasing our tax burden. I would rather see a direct benefit of my money going to help more people than depending on the government.

And the number of state employees would be reduced, which our good governor is touting. Ms. Nash was complaining about the reduction in our state employees as it put them out of work. But employers are begging for people to come to work, so available jobs are not the issue. I don't have the money to give to both the government and private groups that help those in need.

Let's instead do what we as a religious people, whether Christian, Islamic, Hindu, Buddhist or whatever, should be doing.

CHUCK BISHOP

Little Rock

Could go elsewhere

I am very disappointed in Sam Pittman. Everything about him seemed to be about loyalty and being grateful to his agent and the university for giving him the opportunity to be a head coach. Obviously his words and his actions are two different things.

He did very well with the players he was given, but we don't know if he can recruit a winning team. Maybe best if he sought employment elsewhere.

DALE R. JONES

Hot Springs Village

In a civilized society

In a functioning society people do not and cannot have absolute freedom to do whatever they please at the expense of everyone else. The concept of absolute freedom is an illusion carried by delusional people.

Absolute freedom does not exist physically, spiritually, intellectually or in reality. Freedom has limitations and bounds determined by the society people live in.

The concept of "I want to do what I want to do, and "I want to be my own boss without anyone telling me what to do" is not reality. This is the mentality of a juvenile and is not condoned in a civilized society.

More people will equal less freedom, with more laws and regulations. Politicians in an effort to buy votes have extended freedoms beyond what some minds can handle. Some act like domestic terrorists and barbarians to intimidate others to get what they want. They are like infants throwing a temper tantrum.

Humans that cannot live and function for the good of society are not "good people." This mindset needs to be eliminated. Absolute freedom at the expense of others in a functioning civil society cannot be permitted. In a civilized society, people achieve inner freedom and peace without taking freedoms and lives from others.

We can hope that someday we will achieve a civilized society, but now we are not even close.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs

Reopen golf course

Since nothing is being done with the old War Memorial Golf Course, it appears Little Rock residents can enjoy free camping there. It seems many already are doing this, setting up in the area by the pavilion close to the Splash Pad. The structure in the center of the park close to the former No. 2 green and No. 7 and No. 9 tees is also favored.

Another option is to drive your car on the gravel roads and find a spot.

Pretty sure none of this is what city officials or citizens would prefer. Why not use the stimulus funds the city received from the federal government, reopen the golf course, and give Little Rock residents a choice for wholesome recreation?

TOM ZALOUDEK

Little Rock