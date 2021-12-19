LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Ron Robinson Theater attendees will need vaccine | Water utility purchases acres near Lake Maumelle | Mayor recognized by local-gov group

Library plans shots

proof for theater

Anticipating a January resumption of programming, the Central Arkansas Library System plans to require attendees at its Ron Robinson Theater to show proof of vaccination, according to a report prepared by Nate Coulter, the library system's executive director.

The venue is in the River Market District near the Main Library building.

In the same report, Coulter noted that since the previous board meeting, two more employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. Both were vaccinated, he wrote.

Water utility OKs

land buy near lake

The board of the regional utility Central Arkansas Water at a meeting Thursday approved the purchase of 26 acres in the Lake Maumelle watershed for approximately $121,000.

The three parcels up for purchase were adjacent to existing Central Arkansas Water properties, according to a presentation from Raven Lawson, the watershed protection manager, delivered at the board meeting.

Scott makes list

of top influencers

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. was named one of the top 100 influencers in local government for 2021 by the group Engaging Local Government Leaders.

According to the group, winners are nominated by a friend or peer; any current member of Engaging Local Government Leaders is able to make a nomination each year. (The award was previously dubbed the Traeger Award after a fictional character from the NBC sitcom "Parks and Recreation.")

Scott's entry on the group's website states, "Mayor [Frank] Scott Jr. has breathed new life into the City of Little Rock. With great opposition, he continues to reach all the goals he set forth in his platform to get elected and much more."