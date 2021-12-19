LIVE! in NWA: AMP announces more 2022 concerts, plus live music all over NWA

The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers seems to announce another major 2022 concert every time you turn around! Among them are:

• REO and Styx -- June 13; tickets available now.

• 5 Seconds of Summer -- June 28, tickets available now.

• Chicago and Brian Wilson -- June 21; tickets available now.

• Keith Urban -- Aug. 18; tickets available now.

• Morgan Wallen -- Aug. 26; tickets on sale Jan. 28.

• Goo Goo Dolls -- Sept. 18; tickets went on sale Friday.

• Tim McGraw -- April 29; tickets went on sale Friday.

A listing of all shows currently on the AMP schedule can be found at amptickets.com.

BELLA VISTA

• "City of Hope; A Christmas Cantata" will be presented during the 10 a.m. worship service Dec. 19; and a Service of Lessons and Carols will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 26 at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. 855-2390.

BENTONVILLE

• Jazz at the Undercroft returns at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 to Undercroft Bar, 201 N.W. A St. Free. 445-6065; digjazz.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20; an Open Mic night will be hosted at 8 p.m. Dec. 21; and an Open Bluegrass Jam will be hosted at 6 p.m. Dec. 23 at Chelsea's Cafe, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Los Roscoes perform at 5 p.m. Dec. 21 and Dec. 23; and Dominic Bryan Roy performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Brick Fields performs at her annual birthday bash at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 at Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 935-4800.

• It's Six Twelve Sunday Dance Night Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.; Asher Perkins performs at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20; Michael Bewley performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 21; Ben Harris performs at 5 p.m. Dec. 22; and awayne@612 performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• There's a Home for the Holidays Christmas Special at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19; a free holiday show with Rachel Ammons at 8 p.m. Dec. 23; a New Year's Eve Happy Hour with Full House at 6 p.m. Dec. 31; and an Arkansauce New Year's Eve Bash at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

FORT SMITH

• Cody Hibbard and Chad Cooke Band perform at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15; and RC & The Ambers perform with Kyle Nix and the 38's and special guest Lance Roark at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• The Cadillac Three with Ben Chapman perform Feb. 4; Frank Foster performs Feb. 18; and Cheat Codes perform Feb. 20 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

ROGERS

• Roby Pantall and Ron Pennigton perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at Mavis Wine Co., 718 N. Second St. 278-7430; digjazz.com.

• There's a Monday Night Acoustic Jam Circle Dec. 20; and a karaoke party Dec. 21 at Moonbroch, 117 W. Walnut St. 278-2500; facebook.com/MoonbrochPub.

• A Christmas Eve Service of Lessons and Carols begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 820 W. Oak St. 626-4042.

SPRINGDALE

• The Chancel Choir will present "Sounds of the Christmas Season" at a special musical celebration of Advent at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road. 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

• The Damn Neighbors perform at 6 p.m. Dec. 22; Double Wide Trailer performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 29; and Ashtyn Barbaree performs at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, OKLA.

• Stars perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 23; Runnin' On Empty performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 24; and The Banned perform at 9 p.m. Dec. 25, Christmas Day, in SEVEN Bar at the Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. Free. 800-754-4111; facebook.com/CherokeeCasinoWSS.

TICKETS

• Tickets for Casting Crowns in concert at 7 p.m. March 24 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock are on sale. Opening acts will be We Are Messengers and Jonathan Traylor. Tickets range from $19.75 to $89.75, on sale at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets for Shinedown in concert April 29 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Opening acts will be The Pretty Reckless and Diamante. Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50, on sale at the Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets for a concert by Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at 8 p.m. May 23 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices were not available at press time.

• Tickets are also available for Weird Al Yankovic's Unfortunate Return of the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour May 31 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Tickets are $39-$79 at ticketmaster.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Becca Martin-Brown, Features editor, at bmartin@nwadg.com.