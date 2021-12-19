Local notes: Writers' Colony offers workshops

WAC

With blood supplies running dangerously low this holiday season, Walton Arts Center is hosting a blood drive with live entertainment in partnership with the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Dec. 22.

There will be breaks before and after each performance to allow time to set up, break down and sanitize the performance space. Featured entertainers for the blood drive include:

• 10:30 a.m.-noon: Lisa Auten, piano/keyboard

• 12:30-2 p.m.: Beth Stockdell, harp

• 2:30-4 p.m.: Christian Serrano-Torres, cello

All blood and plasma donation will be screened for covid-19. Because of anticipated high interest in the antibody screening, donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment prior to arrival.

In addition to the standard safety protocols followed by Red Cross staff during blood drives, there will be donor temperature checks before entering, and everyone will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be provided throughout donation appointments, and all surfaces will be sanitized using enhanced disinfecting practices.

Information: redcrossblood.org.

Writers' Colony

Learn how to make a story come alive on the page. The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will present "Where Our Stories Breathe," a generative writing workshop utilizing guided mediation instructed by author, editor and educator Diane Gottlieb. Winner of the 2021 Dancing in the Rain fellowship, Gottlieb will be in residence working on a young adult novel. The course will be held from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29 at 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. The workshop is $35, and all proceeds benefit the WCDH scholarship fund. Participants must be fully vaccinated for covid-19. Writers of all skill levels are invited to attend.

WCDH is also offering an interactive virtual writing workshop instructed by Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg and Katheryn Lorenzyn. "Writing and Right Livelihood" will teach writers of all backgrounds, genres and levels of experience methods for using their writing for the greater good in ways that don't compromise their values or sacrifice their dreams. The workshop will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 8 on Zoom. Participants will be given the link upon registration. The class fee is $35 per person, and all proceeds benefit the WCDH scholarship fund.

Information: writerscolony.org/events.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is asking all eligible donors to give just ahead of the holidays during the Miracle of Giving Blood Drive. The donation days will be held Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 at all CBCO donor centers throughout the region.

Donors giving at this event will be rewarded with incentives that are crowd favorites and will also be entered to win $1,000 towards travel for either gas or an airline or train travel voucher thanks to Youngblood Nissan/Kia. Those prizes are awarded in weekly drawings during the month of December.

Special holiday hours are in effect for both days at the Joplin, Mo., Springdale and Bentonville donor centers, which will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. during the drive. The Springfield, Mo., Donor Center will be open during its regular hours of 8 a.m.-6p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged but are not required. All CBCO donor centers will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31.

Information: cbco.org/miracle.

Eagle Scout

Malachi Sequichie, age 16, of Bentonville, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank within the Boy Scouts of America program. He is a member of Troop 36, chartered to Flagstone Church of Christ in Bentonville.

Sequichie demonstrated leadership to others in a service project benefiting Bella Vista Historical Society. He is also involved in Order of the Arrow, a Bentonville Church of Christ youth group and leadership training for Christ. He attends Bentonville High School.