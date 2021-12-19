LR assistant chief accepts schools job

A Little Rock Police Department assistant chief is leaving the agency to become the school safety director for the North Little Rock School District, according to a district news release.

Assistant Chief Hayward Finks, an assistance chief since 2012, supervises the department's executive bureau.

As head of that bureau, he oversees the training, communications, headquarters, records and support divisions, the professional standards section, the administrative services section and the crime analyst supervisor, according to the Police Department website.

In his new role, Finks will supervise school safety, security systems administration, internal investigations, school nursing and the covid-19 point of contact at the 15 school campuses and the central office, the release states. He will also be the district's liaison with law enforcement.

"His wealth of knowledge and experience will be valuable as we develop a comprehensive safety plan," Superintendent Gregory Pilewski said.

In 2019, Finks was in the running for the Little Rock police chief position, but the city ultimately chose Kieth Humphrey for the role.

Humphrey has since sued Finks and a number of other officers, as well as the Fraternal Order of Police union, claiming that they retaliated against him before he became chief because they did not like his plan for reform, violating his First Amendment free-speech rights.

The lawsuit was dismissed by a judge in September.

Finks and his brother Duane, also a Little Rock police officer, have sued Humphrey and the city, alleging employment discrimination in a case that remains open, according to online court records.