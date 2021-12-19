FOOTBALL

Auburn hires Seattle assistant

Auburn has hired Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator. Coach Bryan Harsin announced Saturday the hiring of Davis to run the offense and coach quarterbacks. Harsin fired Mike Bobo from those positions following a 6-6 record in their first regular season at Auburn. The team faces Houston in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28. Three-year starting quarterback Bo Nix, who is currently recovering from ankle surgery, has already announced plans to transfer. Davis played in the NFL for St. Louis, Cleveland, Denver, Seattle and Tennessee. He started in coaching as an offensive assistant with the Seahawks in February 2019 and was elevated to quarterbacks coach in 2020, working with eight-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson.

Titans activate OLB Dupree

The Tennessee Titans will have outside linebacker Bud Dupree available today when they play his old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans (9-4) activated Dupree off injured reserve on Saturday. They also elevated wide receiver Cody Hollister and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer from the practice squad for the game, and defensive lineman Kevin Strong is a covid-replacement elevation. They also placed fullback Tory Carter on injured reserve. Dupree left the Titans' win over New Orleans on Nov. 14 after playing only one snap with an abdominal injury, and he was put on injured reserve Nov. 20. The Titans designated him to return on Wednesday. The linebacker was the Titans' top free agent signee this offseason. Dupree set a career-high with 11 1/2 sacks with Pittsburgh in 2019 and finished his career there with 39 1/2 sacks, 10th-most in Steelers' history.

BASKETBALL

Lakers' Davis out 4 weeks

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will be out for at least four weeks after spraining a ligament in his left knee. The Lakers announced the latest major setback Saturday for Davis, the eight-time All-Star with a lengthy injury history, particularly since moving to Los Angeles in 2019. Davis hurt himself in the third quarter of the Lakers' road loss to the Timberwolves on Friday night. Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels collided with Davis while off-balance and sent the Lakers star to the court. Davis had trouble getting off the court. The Lakers conducted an MRI exam in Chicago on Saturday that revealed the sprain. Davis will be reevaluated in four weeks, taking his latest injury absence into mid-January at least. Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 blocked shots per game this season.

HOCKEY

NHL resumes daily testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter covid-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions between the NHL and NHL Players' Association as virus conditions worsen across North America. Three teams -- Calgary, Colorado and Florida -- are virtually shut down through next week because of virus cases. Approximately 70 players -- 10% of the 700 league-wide -- are in the NHL's covid-19 protocol and the number of games postponed this season has climbed past 20. The NHL also announced that games involving the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the league's holiday break on Dec. 26.

TENNIS

Brady to skip Open

Jennifer Brady has become the latest withdrawal from next month's Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of injury. Australian Open officials confirmed the 2021 finalist would miss the tournament due to a left foot injury, and said in a tweet: "wishing you a speedy recovery Jen." Brady, ranked 25, made her maiden grand slam final at last year's event at Melbourne Park, losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka. The 26-year-old American has not played competitively since being forced to retire from her second-round match against Jelena Ostapenko at Cincinnati in August. Brady's withdrawal follows that of the world fourth-ranked player, Karolina Pliskova, who announced Thursday that she would not be coming to Australia due to a right hand injury sustained during a practice session. Earlier this month, Canada's Bianca Andreescu said she would be taking time away from the sport to address mental health concerns, while 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams said she would not travel downunder following 'advice from her medical team'.

SKIING

Bennett collects downhill win

The big jumps and the varied terrain on the Saslong course remind the American racers of home. Then there's Babs, the innkeeper at the hotel where the U.S. ski team has been staying for decades in Val Gardena, who treats the athletes like her own children. It's been the perfect recipe for success over the years and Bryce Bennett added another win for the team at the Dolomites resort in Italy Saturday in the first classic downhill of the World Cup season. The 6-7 Californian joined teammate Steven Nyman (three downhill victories) and Bode Miller (one super-G victory) as American winners on the Saslong. For his first career victory, Bennett finished 0.14 seconds ahead of Otmar Striedinger of Austria and 0.32 ahead of Niels Hintermann of Switzerland amid perfect conditions.