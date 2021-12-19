100 years ago

Dec. 19, 1921

WOMBLE -- A pearl weighing 127 grains was displayed here by V. L. Nunley of this city who says that he found it in a mussel shell on the shore of the Ouachita river, in Montgomery county. He said that he had been offered $500 for the pearl by a broker in Hot Springs, but refused it. He says he found the shells on the river while fishing and brought some home and on opening them found the pearl. It is as large as a small bird's egg, and very nearly round.

50 years ago

Dec. 19, 1971

• A petition signed by 280 patrons of Pfeifer Elementary School has been sent to federal Judge J. Smith Henley protesting the projected closing of the school in the elementary school phase of the desegregation plan. ... The School Board has considered the enlargement of Pfeifer School and has had some preliminary architectural drawings made, but the project has been delayed repeatedly by uncertainties in what will be required in the way of elementary school desegregation. The petition asked that the school not be closed and that the plans for the new school be implemented in the 1972-73 school year. Pfeifer is the only school slated for discontinuance under the proposed elementary desegregation plan, Centennial Elementary having been closed at the start of this school year.

25 years ago

Dec. 19, 1996

FORT SMITH -- Lt. Walter W. Pogue, a Fort Smith native and World War II fighter pilot, had been listed as missing in action almost 53 years. It was determined earlier this year that he crashed and died in Germany in April 1944. His remains will be returned to his hometown for burial at the Fort Smith National Cemetery. ... An investigation of the site turned up evidence overlooked by the American Graves Registration Commission in 1948, and the team excavated the site. On June 8, members of the team turned up pieces of a P-38 cockpit, human bone fragments and a bent and charred Army dog tag with Pogue's name on it.

10 years ago

Dec. 19, 2011

• The 2012 Little Rock Marathon, which is March 4, reached capacity Wednesday. At 10 a.m., Geneva Hampton and Gina Pharis announced that Little Rock Parks and Recreation could only accept 150 more registrations in the 26.2-mile footrace and 1,700 openings remained in its half-marathon. Sometime after noon, racer No. 2,400 entered the marathon, and registration closed. Pharis monitored website activity Thursday morning and saw 72 half-marathon entries placed between 8 and 11:30 a.m. ... Pharis says the marathon generally sells out in late January. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has been the marathon's presenting sponsor since its inception and is presenting this 10th running as well. ... The Little Rock Marathon benefits Little Rock Parks and Recreation.