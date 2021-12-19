Patents awarded to Arkansans

Dec. 14, 2021

Patent 11,197,597 B2. System and Method for a Task Management and Communication System. Issued to John J. O'Brien of Farmington, Donald R. High of Noel, Mo., and Brian McHale of Oldham, Great Britain. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,197,908 B2. Peptoids and Methods for Attenuating Inflammatory Response. Issued to Shannon Servoss of Fayetteville and Melissa Moss and Lauren Wolf, both of Columbia, S.C. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas and University of South Carolina, Columbia, S.C.

Patent 11,197,982 B2. Endovascular Balloon Catheter. Issued to David Sharpe Heister of Little Rock.

Patent 11,198,035 B1. Adjustable Heart Position Pedal Exercise Machine. Issued to Joe Russ of Gravette.

Patent 11,199,215 B2. Nut Clip. Issued to Jimmy Wayne Mahaffey of Ravenden. Assigned to Novaria Holdings LLC of North Richland Hills, Texas.

Patent D938,197 S. Display Case. Issued to Nicholas Locke of Rogers and Alexander Micheal Alvarado of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.