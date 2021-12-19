Practices turning to Penn St.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas will begin implementing its game plan for facing Penn State in the Outback Bowl when it resumes practices Monday.

Coach Sam Pittman had given the Razorbacks' veteran players plenty of rest time and limited practice work in the early bowl practices. The team's younger players had a minimal scrimmage period in Friday's practice.

Now the focus will switch solely to the Jan. 1 bowl game for the 8-4 Razorbacks, who last played on that date on Jan. 1, 2007, after winning the SEC West title during the 2006 season.

Arkansas has played in four January bowl games since: A 20-17 overtime win against East Carolina in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2, 2010; a 31-26 loss to Ohio State (later vacated by the NCAA) in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 4, 2011; a 29-16 win over Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 6, 2012; and a 45-21 win over Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016.

Pittman said he did not want the players to get bogged down in Penn State preparation during the early practices. He and the coaching staff spent all day last Monday buried in Penn State game planning and they'll dispense it to players Monday.

"In my opinion, you can start the bowl too fast for the kids," Pittman said on his radio show Tuesday. "So we're not talking ... we're talking about Penn State but not on the field. We're not practicing against Penn State. We won't start that until next week."

NFLPA game

A couple of Razorback seniors appear to be headed for participation in the National Football League Players Association Collegiate Bowl.

Offensive tackle Myron Cunningham accepted an invitation Friday to play in the all-star game based in Pasadena, Calif. Linebacker Bumper Pool was announced Saturday by the bowl's Twitter site as also receiving an invitation.

The coaches for the game next month are scheduled to be former NFL head coaches Jeff Fisher and Marvin Lewis.

Pool has not publicly declared if he has decided to return to the Razorbacks for a super senior season after racking up a team-high 120 tackles or if he'll turn pro.

Pool, a native of Lucas, Texas, has 344 career tackles and 23 tackles for loss.

Cunningham, a bonus-year senior from Warren, Ohio, has started 33 games as a Razorback, including all 12 this season at left tackle. The 6-6, 325-pounder transferred to Arkansas for the 2019 season after two seasons at Iowa Central Community College.

Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan's invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl had already been announced.

Coming back

Coach Sam Pittman said premier in-state wide receiver recruits Isaiah Sategna and Quincey McAdoo "came back" to the Razorbacks as the program proved itself.

Sategna had been committed to Texas A&M and Oregon, and McAdoo committed to Florida State before changing to the Razorbacks.

"We had recruited them. We had a good relationship," Pittman said Wednesday, the opening day of the early signing period. "That's why you don't want to burn any bridges, you know?

"But they came back to us, and both of them came back in that first run we made. ... Maybe McAdoo was a little earlier. But, you know, when we proved that they could be proud of the Razorbacks. We're nowhere where we need to be, I'm not saying that. But I think we're a lot better than where we were two years ago.

"That's helped our recruiting, and they came back to us to see that they could experience bowls and things of that nature, which they weren't quite able to do before."

'Have fun'

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said he expects a variety of receivers to pick up the receptions that would have gone to Treylon Burks in the Outback Bowl.

Burks elected earlier this month to opt out of the bowl game and declare for the NFL Draft after a huge junior year. Burks has 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns on 66 catches. For the season, he scored 12 touchdowns.

"For this bowl game, I just feel like it's time for the young guys to step up with Treylon out," Jefferson said. "Everybody is going to get their opportunity. ... For the younger guys, their opportunity is in front of them right now with Treylon stepping away.

"I just want to make sure those young guys feel as comfortable as possible and confident also. I always tell them, 'This is your opportunity, make the most of it. Have fun. You've been playing football since you were little, so there's nothing much to it. Just have fun and play ball.' "

Not an actor

Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan, speaking on the "Sam Pittman Live" radio show Tuesday, said he was happy to get name, image and likeness opportunities during the season, but that he came back to win games, not star in commercials.

"Everybody sees my face," Morgan said. "I was glad I was able to come back and take advantage of NIL. But the people who commented on my stuff and said 'You could be an actor,' you're wrong. I don't want to be an actor. But it's been great so far."

Odom tout

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom was clearly moved by safety Jalen Catalon's decision to return for his junior season last week.

Catalon posted a hype video on his social media accounts Tuesday titled "Dear Arkansas," which concluded with his commitment to playing in 2022 after missing the second half of this season following shoulder surgery.

Odom's succinct response to the video: "On A Mission 100."

Still thinking

Senior tailback Trelon Smith said he's still thinking through his playing options for 2022. He would qualify for an extra season of eligibility due to the NCAA's covid-19 allowances, which would be his fourth on the UA campus.

"I have been weighing that option, but I haven't made a decision yet," Smith said. "We're still in season, so I'm just trying to get through with the season and go from there."

All-American Bowl

The Razorbacks signed a record four players who have accepted invitations to play in the Under Armor All-America Game next month.

The quartet: receivers Isaiah Sategna and Sam M'bake, offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee and long snapper Eli Stein.