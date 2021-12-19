PREP BASKETBALL CLASS 1A

CLASS 1A

HIGH-FIVE GIRLS

MACY YOUNG

SCHOOL Western Grove

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-11

THE SCOOP Leads team in scoring, averaging 20 points. ... Tenacious on the glass, pulling down 12 rebounds a game. ... Key piece on Lady Bears team that made state tournament appearance in 2021, garnering her second consecutive All-Conference selection

HALLE EMERSON

SCHOOL Jasper

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

THE SCOOP High energy scorer, averaging 18 points. ... Helped team to 20-13 record and a state tournament appearance a season ago. ... Unrelenting rebounder and defender, averaging 9 rebounds and 3 steals.

ALESA BAILEY

SCHOOL St. Paul

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-7

THE SCOOP Tremendous three-point shooter, averaging 19 points. ... Two-time All-Conference selection. ... Filled 6th man duties last year, picking up a bigger role this season as the team's go-to scorer.

ASHTYN CONLEY

SCHOOL Mulberry

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 5-5

THE SCOOP Stepped up as true leader of team in offseason. ... Started as a freshman last year. ... Has "calming effect" on rest of team for first-year coach Logan Hayes

ISABEL CRUZ

SCHOOL Ozark Catholic

HEIGHT 5-3

CLASS Senior

THE SCOOP Senior leader of team. ... Creates opportunities for team through effort plays. ... Leads team in rebounding and charges taken

HIGH-FIVE BOYS

AUNDRAE MILUM

SCHOOL County Line

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 6-2

THE SCOOP Helped the Indians to a 22-5 finish including a 9-1 record in the 1A-1 West Conference. ... High energy player, and can score at all three levels. ... 2021 All-Conference selection

HUSTON DAVIDSON

SCHOOL Jasper

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-5

THE SCOOP Averaging 23 points per game. ... Shooting guard, but can (and does) play every position. ... Good rebounder and key ball-handler when pressure is on.

LANDEN RHODES

SCHOOL Deer

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-4

THE SCOOP Forward averaging a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds, along with 5 assists per game. ... 2021 All-Conference selection. ... Solid inside-out player scoring in the paint but can also shoot the three-pointer.

COOPER WATSON

SCHOOL County Line

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 6-6

THE SCOOP Versatile player who is effective inside and out. ... Great understanding of the game and a tremendous passer. ... Earned 2021 All-Conference selection as a freshman.

PERRIN LUNSFORD

SCHOOL Ozark Catholic

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 6-4

THE SCOOP Captain leading the team in points, rebounds, charges, blocks, and steals. ... Three-year starter for earning All-Conference honors as a sophomore. ... Versatile player on both ends of the floor, guarding one of the best players on the other team while also scoring inside and outside on the offensive end of the floor.

CLASS 1A BOYS SPOTLIGHT

EVAN GOLDMAN | THE NEW SCHOOL

Goldman a tough matchup for 1A foes

It took David Ferrell 26 seasons in high school ranks, but in 2020 he got his first father-son duo when Evan Goldman moved to The New School to play under the veteran coach.

Goldman, a 6-5 center, is the son of Ryan Goldman, a player Ferrell coached in the late 1980s at West Fork.

"I like to give his dad a hard time that Evan is a way better athlete than him," Ferrell said with a smile. "I ask him, 'Evan's a good athlete. Where on earth did he get that from?' to give him a hard time."

The junior's combination of size and skill earned him All-State honors after the Cougars posted a 36-win season and advanced to the Class 1A quarterfinals a season ago.

"For a big guy he moves well, has big feet and big hands, catches it well, and is just getting better," Ferrell said. "He shoots it really well, and even on a guard-heavy team, he's one of our best shooters. That is super dangerous. We let him shoot the three because he can.

"What makes him really special though is how unbelievably coachable he is. He's really becoming the leader of the team. He's really vocal and leads by example. He's one of the hardest-working kids we have."

Goldman patterns his court play after his older cousin Shandon "Biggie" Goldman, a senior forward at Tennessee Tech, who also played at Lincoln High School.

"I try to model my game after him," Goldman said. "My work ethic and game I feel resemble his a lot. He's always been one of the biggest role models in my life. Going to the gym with him from a young age made me want to be like him. He's shown me what it takes to be great."

-- Ethan Westerman • Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette

CLASS 1A GIRLS SPOTLIGHT

JAYLEIGH SMITH | COUNTY LINE

Smith leads young Lady Indian squad

Garnering All-State selection at any stage of high school is a difficult feat. For a player to do this in their first varsity season is even tougher.

That's exactly what County Line guard Jayleigh Smith did a season ago, being named to the Class 1A All-State team as a sophomore.

"Being selected as a sophomore is pretty rare," County Line girls' basketball coach Ryan Casalman said. "Jayleigh is very tough, athletic girl for Class A, but particularly is really, really physically strong and has done a really good job for us scoring."

While she leads her team in scoring due to her knack for getting to the rim and finishing, Smith also leads on the court through her effort and body language.

"Her teammates love her," Casalman said. "She plays hard and is never critical of them. At times I even wish she might would be, but she's not the type of leader who's going to criticize. She's going to give it her all, 110 percent every time she's on the floor.

"It's something her teammates appreciate on the court, and certainly I appreciate about her as a coach."

Smith pointed to a family dynamic the Lady Indians have.

"I just love the feeling of being on a team," Smith said. "It creates another sort of family in your life. We get to go through so many different things together wins the losses, the wins, just everything you go through knowing you have others there with you, especially the coaches who come alongside you."

-- Ethan Westerman • Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette

