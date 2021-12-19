PREP BASKETBALL CLASS 3A

CLASS 3A

HIGH-FIVE GIRLS

MADDI HOLT

SCHOOL Bergman

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-7

THE SCOOP Leading returning scorer for a Bergman team that reached the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament. ... Made 8 3-pointers and scored 35 points earlier this season against Kingston. ... Averaged 17.8 points as a sophomore for Bergman, which finished 37-2. ... Scored 36 points vs. Mammoth Springs.

KARA PONDER

SCHOOL Bergman

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-8

THE SCOOP Averaged 11.8 points as a junior and 17.2 points as a sophomore for Bergman. .... Doubles as an all-state tennis player at Bergman. .... Has recovered from a torn ACL. ... Led team with 11 points when Bergman was eliminated by Mayflower in the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament at Clinton.

CAYLEY PATRICK

SCHOOL Valley Springs

CLASS Senior

POSITION Guard

HEIGHT 5'8

THE SCOOP Returning starter for Valley Springs team that finished 27-9 last year after reaching semifinals of Class 3A state tournament. ... Averaging 15.1 PPG, 2.5 steals over first 10 games this season as a senior. ..... Season-high 26 points vs. Clarksville on Nov. 19

HEIDI RUST

SCHOOL Greenland

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-7

THE SCOOP Senior leader for Greenland program that's won state championships in the past. ... All conference-player who averaged 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, and 6 assists per game last season.... Called a "true version" of the Lady Pirates by her coach for continuing to play despite bad knees and blood issues. ... Enjoys barrel racing in addition to basketball.

KORI SANDERS

SCHOOL Lamar

CLASS Freshman

HEIGHT 5-5

THE SCOOP Starting at guard as a freshman after missing all of her eighth-grade season with a knee injury. .... Averaging 11 points per game with a high of 24 vs Central Arkansas Christian. .... Adds 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals per game for Lamar, which started 7-0 after winning the Golden Arrow Classic at Lavaca.

BOYS

BRANDON SCOTT

SCHOOL Charleston

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 6-1

THE SCOOP Elite athlete who's made all-state in basketball and football for Charleston. .... Scored 41 points in the semifinals of district tournament last spring against Cedarville. ... Also had 24 points in win over Booneville. .... Drove length of the court for a game-winning 3-pointer in a 51-50 victory over Elkins.

WALKER PATTON

SCHOOL Bergman

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-9

THE SCOOP Returning starter on a team that won 30 games last spring. .... Averaging 29 points per game after scoring 17 points per game as a sophomore. ... Scored a career-high 44 points earlier this season against Jacksonville Lighthouse.

BRYSON BAUER

SCHOOL Bergman

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 5-11

THE SCOOP Scored 18 points when Bergman beat host West Fork 78-47 to win the Duel in the Dome tournament championship. ..... A point guard who leads team in assists. ... Saw some varsity action last year as a freshman when junior high season was finished.

BRAEDON WELCH

SCHOOL Elkins

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-10

THE SCOOP Starting guard and second-leading scorer for Elkins who transitions to basketball after a successful season as the starting quarterback for the Elks. ...Averages 20 points and 3.1 assists per game. .... Shoots 45 percent from behind the 3-point line. ..... Scored 23 points when Elkins beat host Lincoln in the Turkey Shoot Thanksgiving Tournament.

BRADLEE KEMP

SCHOOL Lamar

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-0

THE SCOOP Three-year starter for Lamar team that won 21 games and reached the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament. ....Scored a game-high 25 points when Lamar lost to Baptist Prep in the semifinals of the 3A-5 Conference Tournament last spring.. ... Averaging 18.5 points at a senior after scoring 16.3 points per game as a junior.

CLASS 3A BOYS SPOTLIGHT

AIDEN UNDERDOWN | ELKINS

Underdown has upper hand over competition

ELKINS -- Aiden Underdown showed Prairie Grove in an early season game why he is considered one of the best men in Northwest Arkansas.

Underdown scored 28 points when Elkins defeated Prairie Grove 50-39 at Tiger Arena on Nov. 16. The 6-foot-7 senior dominated the inside and showed his agility when he twice stole passes near center court and finished the plays off with slam dunks.

For the season, Underdown is averaging 22 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 4.1 blocked shots per game.

"It's important that we involve Aiden in everything that we do because of his skill set," Elkins coach Jared Porter said. "He forces the defense to have to bring a second defender because nobody in this area can guard him one-on-one. That helps our team."

Underdown is the leading scorer for an Elkins team off to another fast start this season. Underdown had 25 points and Braedon Welch 23 when Elkins beat host Lincoln 66-45 in a semifinal games at the Turkey Shoot Thanksgiving Tournament at Lincoln. Elkins then blasted Kingston 69-37 in the championship game where Underwood led the way with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 blocked shots.

"He's extremely hard to match up with," Lincoln coach Tim Rich said. "He can go inside, outside, he can handle the ball, and he can jump out of the gym. That's hard on any team going against him, conference or non-conference, 3A to 5A."

Underdown is a two-year starter who saw playing time as a sophomore when the Elks went 29-5 and earned a No. 1 seed after finishing in a three-way tie with Charleston and Waldron for the conference championship. His ability as a player is supported by a work ethic that pleases coaches at all level.

"He's one of the hardest-working young men that you'll ever find," Porter said. "In the spring time, he's at 6 a.m. weight workouts. He's a great teammate and somebody that has a real fire to improve every day. His goal is to make himself and his teammates the best that they can be."

Elkins finished second to Bergman last year in 3A-1 Conference play when the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted play for much of the season. Underdown was among the many players affected by the disease.

"It was pretty frustrating," Underdown said. "I was quarantined because of covid then I actually got covid myself and had to miss a few games."

A sense of normalcy has mostly returned for school sports in Arkansas and Elkins hopes to follow up a successful season in football, where the Elks finished 8-3 after losing at Stuttgart in the state playoffs. Welch, who started at quarterback for Elkins, knows a well-designed play with Underwood finishing it off at the rim is a sure way to get the players and fans excited.

"It's important to get (Underdown) the ball and, when he's hot, to keep feeding him," Welch said. "It's pretty cool watching him dunk because not everybody can dunk. It gives everybody on the bench and all the fans excited."

-- Rick Fires • NWA Democrat-Gazette

CLASS 3A GIRLS SPOTLIGHT

McKENZIE MARION | CEDARVILLE

Marion thrust into leadership role

Rosters change every year but the Cedarville girls were hit particularly hard by losing five senior starters to graduation.

The losses include Chloe Morrow, the leading scorer from a team that won 18 games last year. That's why Cedarville has turned to McKenzie Marion, a junior guard who played significant minutes last year, as the new leader for the Lady Pirates.

"We call her our captain, even though she's a junior," said Elizabeth Terry, the lone senior on the team. "She has a lot of experience and she's a good teammate. She's our best shooter and she'll look to you to get you involved."

Cedarville coach Andrew Tencleve is confident Marion can adapt to the role of being a primary scorer this season after coming off the bench last season as a contributor on a senior-dominated team.

"We're extremely young and inexperienced, so McKenzie has to be the leader of this group," Tenceleve said. "That leadership role and consistency are things we need from her. She's a good shooter and our primary ball handler on offense. Once she adjusts and settles into being the focal points of our offense, she will put up big numbers."

Marion said the transition from junior high to senior high basketball was difficult at first, especially with the speed and physicality of the varsity game. But she settled in and contributed 8.5 points per game while making 37 percent of her 3-point attempts.

"Varsity play is so much faster than junior high," Marion said. "You're running up and down the court a whole lot and the girls are a lot more physical. But getting to play on varsity last year really helps me going into this year."

Cedarville is off to a slow start, which is not unexpected with a team with only one senior on its roster. Marion will have to use her game experience to help with the development of players with potentional like Rylee Partain and twin sisters Caroline Morrow and Lily Morrow.

"I feel like I'm a leader now because someone has to fill their footsteps," said Marion, who made two late 3-pointers in a district tournament game against Cossatot River. "I have to take care of the ball and make my shots. I have to keep everybody pepped up, too, if they don't play well and get down on themselves. That's what our seniors did last year with us and that's what I have to do this year."

-- Rick Fires • NWA Democrat-Gazette

