PREP BASKETBALL CLASS 5A

CLASS 5A

HIGH-FIVE GIRLS

HALYN CARMACK

SCHOOL Alma

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-6

THE SCOOP Carmack is an all-around player for the Lady Airedales. ... Carmack averaged 6 points, 4.5 assists, 2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game last year. ... She scored 12 points in overtime loss to Van Buren last season.

ALLIE MOSS

SCHOOL Van Buren

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-5

THE SCOOP Moss worked her way into the starting lineup last year and will be counted on this season. ... Moss averaged 4 points per game last year. ... She is one of four seniors on Van Buren's roster.

MEGAN GRAY

SCHOOL Greenwood

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-4

THE SCOOP Gray was one of the first players off the bench for the state tournament Lady Bulldogs last year on a senior-ladened team. ... Gray averaged 3.9 points per game. ... She was a 30-percent shooter from three-point range.

ABBY SUMMITT

SCHOOL Greenwood

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

THE SCOOP Summitt was a consistent scorer for the Lady Bulldogs off the bench last year, including 16 against Van Buren. .. Overall, Summitt averaged 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. ... She was one of the top free-throw shooters at 79.3 percent.

BROOKE ROSS

SCHOOL Siloam Springs

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-10

THE SCOOP Ross is a returning Class 5A All-State selection as a sophomore for the Lady Panthers. ... She led the team in scoring and rebounding. ... Has improved her outside shot, giving her a perimeter threat along with a strong inside game.

.

HIGH-FIVE BOYS

JOSH STEWART

SCHOOL Siloam Springs

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-4

THE SCOOP Stewart was the Panthers leading scorer and a Class 5A All-State selection. ... He's the son of head coach Tim Stewart. ... Stewart has offers from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, Southwest Baptist in Missouri, and Harding University.

CONNOR MYERS

SCHOOL Van Buren

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 6-4

THE SCOOP Myers is Van Buren's lone returning starter from last year. ... Myers averaged 7 points and 4 rebounds per game. ... He scored on 58 percent of his shots and was a 34-percent 3-point shooter.

CHASE BESHEARS

SCHOOL Greenwood

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-1

THE SCOOP Beshears was one of the first players off the bench for the Bulldogs last year and will be counted on more this season. ... Beshears averaged 4 points per game. ... He led Greenwood in scoring with 13 points in the benefit game in November.

HUNTER MCALISTER

SCHOOL Alma

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-6

THE SCOOP McAlister is a returning starter for new head coach Dominic Lincoln and the Airedales. ... McAlister averaged 9 points per game last year. ... He's expected to be a big force for the Airedales inside in the conference this season.

LOGAN TAYLOR

SCHOOL Alma

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-3

THE SCOOP: Taylor is a returning starter for the Airedales. ... He's one of the main perimeter threats for the Airedales. ... Taylor scored 25 points in the 5A-West opening win over Mountain Home last season.

.

CLASS 5A GIRLS SPOTLIGHT

BROOKLYNN KANNADY | VAN BUREN

Kannady carries big role for Lady Pointers

Van Buren's Brooklyn Kannady has played varsity basketball since she was a freshman and has already been all-conference in two different classifications.

"Our team is going to go as she goes," Lady Pointers Coach Michael Kinney said. "When she's engaged and locked in then we have a chance. When she's not, somebody is going to have to step up. That's what we're trying to find out, who is that next person going to be. We lean on her heavily."

The expectations are high for her senior season.

"Coach Kinney has told me he's very dependent on me on offense," Kannady said. "The other day, I made 400 shots in an hour. I've been working hard on my offensive game. I want to be the best scorer that I can be."

Scoring hasn't been a problem for Kannady. Last year in Van Buren's first season in the 5A-West, she scored 18 against Russellville in the season opener and had 20 against Mountain Home. In 2020 in Van Buren's final season in the 6A-West, she averaged 11 points per conference game and had 15 points against Bentonville West.

"She is very capable," Kinney said. "Skill-wise, she's off the charts. We just have to keep her going in the right direction and get her to understand that not everything is going to go right for her. So what does she do when she's missing shots? How can she help us? Can she defend? Can she rebound? Can she get other people open shots when she's struggling?

"She's learning that part of the game. She's taking big steps in that direction."

This year, she'll be counted on for more than just scoring, though, as the most experienced player on the roster and as a player that has played with older players most of her basketball career.

"I've been playing up my whole life, but I need to be more of a leader," Kannady said. "We have such a young team, and I do have that experience. I try to encourage and teach them by motivation."

-- Leland Barclay • Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette

.

CLASS 5A BOYS SPOTLIGHT

SAM FORBUS | GREENWOOD

Forbus puts team above self

Greenwood guard Sam Forbus chose a team accomplishment over his own when he looks back at last season.

Greenwood snapped a two-year conference losing streak in January when the Bulldogs won at Siloam Springs 53-50.

Forbus scored 10 points in the win, but he had 20 in a 43-37 win over rival Alma and scored the game-winning basket with 3.8 seconds left to beat Mountain Home 49-48 later in the season.

"My favorite game was when we got our first conference game, at Siloam Springs," Forbus said. "That got us going. The Mountain Home game at home was fun, too."

The win over Siloam Springs started Greenwood on a streak of four wins in its next five games.

"I think it built up our confidence," Forbus said. "When we really play our game we can play with the best teams in our conference."

Forbus now wants to lead the Bulldogs to an even better season.

"It's the last year that I've got with my teammates," Forbus said. "I'm making sure we go out with a bang. Ever since I've been playing, we've wanted to turn the program around."

Bulldogs coach Donnie Husband is expecting a big season for Forbus as well.

"He's the returning leading scorer for us," Husband said. "He's been good for us a bunch. He's had a lot of good games over time."

He averaged 10 points a game last year as a starter.

"Some nights, he's had to take some difficult shots because we've had a hard time creating some offense at some times," Husband said. "There are nights that three-point shots just don't go in. He's been a good defender, and he's improved a lot in terms of finding other ways to score and moving with the ball. He's going to have a good year for us."

Forbus is Greenwood's main perimeter threat. In the win over Alma, Forbus had three three-pointers in the second quarter and added another in the third quarter to lead the win.

-- Leland Barclay • Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette

