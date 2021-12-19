Prep Sports Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Girls

Bentonville 55, Reading (Pa.) Berks Catholic 33

Jada Brown and Ella Campbell combined for 47 points Saturday morning as Bentonville wrapped up its portion of Yellow Pool play with a victory over Berks Catholic during the KSA Classic Tournament in Kissimmee, Fla.

The Lady Tigers (5-3) finished pool play 2-1 and in a three-way tie for first place, but they were deemed the tournament champion by means of the least points allowed tiebreaker. Bentonville gave up just 103 points in its three games, compared to 107 for Berks Catholic and 115 for Omaha (Neb.) Westside.

Brown scored 10 of her 29 points in the first quarter and helped Bentonville take a 16-12 lead, and the Lady Tigers gradually pulled away. Bentonville led 26-19 at halftime and 42-26 after three quarters.

Campbell finished with 18, with eight of those coming in the third quarter.

The Lady Tigers return to action Tuesday night with a nonconference game at Greenwood.

Rogers Heritage 72, Van Buren 48

The Lady War Eagles used a red-hot second half to rally for a big nonconference win Friday night.

Rogers Heritage hit 14 three-pointers, including nine in the final two quarters, to wipe out a three-point halftime lead. Carlee Casteel poured in a game-high 29 points, including a school-record seven three-pointers. Lilly Stitt added 14, including four three-pointers, and Easton Kimball chipped in 12.

Allie Moss scored 15 points to lead Van Buren, which hit eight three-pointers in the first half en route to a 32-29 halftime advantage. But Heritage outscored the Pointers 43-16 in the second half to pull away for the win. Van Buren made just one three-pointer in the final two quarters.

Valley Springs 74, Lincoln 26

Valley Springs limited Lincoln to just one field goal in the first half and rolled to a 3A-1 Conference victory Friday at Lincoln.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to an early 16-3 lead, then Cayley Patrick scored 11 of her 17 points in the second quarter as Valley Springs extended its cushion to 43-12 at halftime.

Emma Graddy added 16 points and Carrie Moore 10 for Valley Springs.

Eureka Springs 27, Lifeway Christian 27

Brandessa Armer scored 10 points to power the Lady Highlanders to a narrow win over Lifeway Christian Friday at Eureka Springs High School.

Mackenzie Loudermilk and Alura Lamar added six and five points, respectively, for the winners (10-7, 3-2).

Katie Farrar and Olivia Cross had three points apiece.

Mansfield 57, Lavaca 42

Natalie Allison paced Mansfield to a key 15-point conference 2A-4-West win over Lavaca with a game-high 15 points.

The Lady Tigers' Sadie Roberts had 14 points and Seven Sanderson and Alyson Edwards scored 11 and nine points, respectively.

Rylie Green paced the Lady Arrows (6-9, 1-3) with 14 points. Teammate Katie May finished with eight points.

Mountainburg 47, Magazine 29

The Mountainburg Lady Dragons ran their overall record to 12-1 with a win over Magazine in 2A-4-West play.

Haley Reed led the Lady Dragons (2-0 in league play) with 16 points. Kailey France and Jordan Watkins added 10 points apiece.

The Lady Dragons resume conference play Jan. 7 against Johnson County Westside.

Cedarville 33, Waldron 20

The Cedarville Pirates closed out the first half of the pre-Christmas schedule with a win over Waldron.

Audrey Wells and McKenzie Marion led the Lady Pirates with eight points each. The victory was Cedarville's first 3A-4 triumph of the year.

The win moves Cedarville to 3-7 overall and 1-2 in league play.

BOYS

Van Buren 52, Mena 45

Glavine McDonald had 16 points to lead four Van Buren players in double figures as the Pointers held off Mena in nonconference action in Clair Bates Arena.

Van Buren (5-3) had built a 28-15 halftime lead, but Mena outscored the Pointers 19-12 in the third quarter and pulled within 40-34 going into the fourth quarter.

Tobey Sayaxomphou added 14 points for Van Buren, while Drew Brasuell and Conner Myers chipped in 10 apiece.

Gravette 43, Miami, Okla. 31

Gravette scored almost half of its points in the third quarter and defeated Miami on the road Thursday night for its eighth straight victory.

The Lions (8-4) led 19-16 at halftime, but outscored Miami 21-11 in the third quarter for a 40-27 cushion.

Brady Hunt scored 10 points in the third quarter and finished with 13 to lead Gravette, which travels to McDonald County for a game Monday night. Gunnar Woolard added 12, all in the first half.

Springdale 43, Springfield (Mo.) Glendale 38

The Bulldogs captured the championship of the McDonald County (Mo.) Tournament on Saturday.

Springdale (8-3) got 11 points from Tevin Tate in the win. Tate and Courtland Muldrew were each named to the all-tournament team for the Bulldogs.

Dardanelle 65, Clarksville 59 (OT)

The 4A-4 race is going as tight as ever. Clarksville beat Pottsville by one last week, then lost by six to Dardanelle in overtime Friday.

The Sand Lizards' Braden Tanner and Robert Millard combined for 46 points as Dardanelle held off Clarksville in overtime. Tanner had a team-high 27. Chase Jordan finished with 15 for the Sand Lizards.

Braxton Payne finished with a career-high 28 points for the Panthers (6-7, 1-1). Cody Qualls had 11 and Tobin Bush and Landon Leeds finished with seven and six points, respectively.

Lavaca 76, Mansfield 40

Kolby Glidewell and Jetson Wagner led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points apiece Friday as Lavaca rolled to a win over Mansfield in 2A-4-West play.

The Golden Arrows (14-1, 3-0) have won 11 straight games.

In addition to Glidewell and Wagner, Luke Watson and Drake Grantham finished with 10 points apiece.

Tyler Escalante led Mansfield (3-11, 1-2) with 12 points.

Carl Junction, Mo. 84, Alma 79

Kyler Perry scored 31 points and Carl Junction, Mo. rallied to beat the Alma Airedales at the Mustang Classic in Anderson, Mo.

Logan Taylor led the slumping Airedales (2-6) with a team-high 19 points. Alma's dropped five straight.

Alma's Hunter Mcalister had 17 points and teammates Matthew Schlegel and Stewart George finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Acorn 60, Future School of FS 44

The Acorn Tigers' winning streak reached 11 Friday following a win over Fort Smith Future School.

The Tigers' Damian Bohlman finished with 30 points, six assists, four rebounds and two assists for the 14-2, 3-0 Tigers. His younger brother Braylan added 14 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks and five assists.

Acorn will face Centerpoint in the first round of the Lake Hamilton Tournament on Dec. 28.

Cedarville 60, Waldron 38

Dylan Cluck poured in 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds to pace the Cedarville Pirates to a win over Waldron in 3A4 play.

Cluck also had four blocks and two assists for the winners (6-4, 2-1).

The Pirates' Darryl Kattich had 20 points and 11 boards in the victory.

Paris 52, Danville 46

The Paris Eagles rolled to another 3A-4 victory Friday.

Sam Muldrow had 17 points to pace the Eagles to a victory. Juan Santos added 12.

The Eagles (9-3, 2-1) travel to Danville Friday.

Mountainburg 67, Magazine 43

The Mountainburg Dragons opened the game with a 13-0 run and coasted to a win over Magazine in 2A-4-West play.

Sam Ortlieb had 15 points for the Dragons (6-6, 1-1).

Zach Jones added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and John Shepherd and Jodin Davidson scored 11 each.

PREP WRESTLING

Edelen, Neugebaur claim titles at Bring The Hammer tournament

Van Buren's Trevor Edelen and Springdale Har-Ber's Jayce Neugebauer each won their weight class at the 24-team Bring The Hammer tournament in Cabot over the weekend.

Edelen, the defending 5A state champion at 120, defeated Har-Ber Talan Braswell; 8-4 to win claim the 132-pound title. His teammate Grant King also took second at 195.

Neugebauer pinned his opponent from Dumas, Texas, in the first period in the finals. Selver Andres, Hunter Reynolds and Lane Parrish of Har-Ber also made it on the medal stand. Andres was second at 126, while Parrish took third at 138. Reynolds was fourth at 182.

Rogers Heritage was the top area finisher in the team competition, taking seventh with 413.5 points. Har-Ber was eighth and Van Buren 10th in the event won the Timber Creek of Keller, Texas.

Other top individual performers included Zayne Lewis of Rogers Heritage, third at 120; Heritage's Logan Salas, fourth at 145; Kaden Heintz of Bentonville West, third at 182; Zane Garner of Rogers Heritage, third at 195; Briar Goodwin of Rogers Heritage, third at 285.

Lewis, Loney take first at Cabot Tournament

Rogers Heritage's Skylur Lewis and Van Buren's Addison Loney each won their weight class at the Bring the Hammer tournament in Cabot over the weekend.

Lewis went 8-0 to win the 150-pound weight class, while Loney went 7-0 and pinned her way through the event at 116.

Springdale Har-Ber finished third in the 17-team event buoyed by second-place finishes by Archer Jones (165) and Ashley Chinchilla (235).

In addition, Har-Ber's Byanca Cook (132) was third and Skyla Williams (116) was for fourth. Bentonville West's Kassidy Haggard also took second at 124

Battle for the Bling

Bulldog Arena, Fayetteville

Boys

Outstanding wrestlers: Zander Payne, Bentonville; Asa Poole, Fayetteville.

Team Scores

1, Bentonville 327.5. 2, Mountain Home 257. 3, Norman (Okla.) North 228.5. 4, Russellville 227. 5, Fayetteville 216.5. 6, Fort Smith Northside 201.5. 7, Springdale High 163. 8, Nevada, Mo. 160.5. 9, Gentry 150.5. 10, Berryville 135.5.

106

1, Xander Graves, Bentonville. 2, Jackson Mejia, North North. 3, Adam Russell, Fayetteville. 4, Ranson Robe, Springdale. 5, Riley Sharp, Bentonville.

113

1, Caden Betz, Norman North. 2, Tanner Curtin, Bentonville. 3, Saloman Raya, Fort Smith Northside. 4, Christian Mason, Mountain Home. 5, Bryce Wolff, Bentonville.

120

1, Kristopher Sullivan-Bassham, Norman North. 2, Caleb Record, Berryville. 3, Hugo Vasquez Montoya, Fort Smith Northside. 4, Cooper Claussen, Springdale. 5, Tanner Cowan, Bentonville.

126

1, Zander Payne, Bentonville. 2, Coleman Pabst, Bentonville. 3, Kayden Clark, Norman North. 4, Henry Murphy, Bentonville. 5, Hunter Wienke, Norman North.

132

1, Benjamin Smith, Bentonville. 2, Matthew Revas, Norman North. 3, Gavin Biggerstaff, Fayetteville. 4, Lee Roberts, Gentry. 5, Joshua Gonzalez Lopez, Fort Smith Northside.

138

1, Brexton Beach, Russellville. 2, Michael Davis, Mountain Home. 3, Noah Russell, Fayetteville. 4, Cade Sims, Bentonville. 5, Waylon Redmen, Fayetteville.

145

1, Gage McCartney, Russellville. 2, Jesus Saldana, Fort Smith Northside. 3, Tyler Roberts, Gentry. 4, Dallas Newman, Bentonville. 5, Nitel Lorak, Springdale.

152

1, Austin Callies, Mountain Home. 2, Bruce Quayle, Springdale. 3, Ethan Dighero, Nevada. 4, Kyle Bahl, Bentonville. 5, Derrick Leatherman, Fort Smith Northside.

160

1, Connor Kneeshaw, Bentonville. 2, Josepher Pierski, Mountain Home. 3, Tyler Longobardi, Nevada. 4, Dalton Stewart, Fayetteville. 5, Samuel Trent, Norman North.

170

1, Ethyn Gibson, Russellville. 2, Ty Clayton, Fayetteville. 3, Kenneth Lewis, Bentonville. 4, Guner Cornelison, Springdale. 5, Isaiah Merry, Mountain Home.

182

1, Brayden McCoy, Mountain Home. 2, Tun Oo, Berryville. 3, Terrin Goforth, Bentonville. 4, Luke Andersen, Nevada. 5, Kellen Lea, Norman North.

195

1, Sean Poole, Fayetteville. 2, Devin Wilson, Norman North. 3, Noah Lagg, Mountain Home. 4, Kenneth Johnson, Nevada. 5, Zach Chisum, Russellville.

220

1, Amari Gardner, Russellville. 2, Elijah Lagg, Mountain Home. 3, Yared Vega, Fort Smith Northside. 4, Eduardo Galvan, Gentry. 5, Joseph Umuhoza, Fayetteville.

285

1, Trevion Traylor, Russellville. 2, Brandon Bailey, Fort Smith Northside. 3, Jadon Wilkerson, Springdale. 4, Trey Nava, Norman North. 5, Keegan Stillwell, Springdale.

Girls

Outstanding Wrestlers; Katie Palmer, Fayetteville; April Stanley, Fayetteville.

Team Scores

1, Fayetteville 149.5. 2, Nevada, Mo. 125. 3, Mountain Home 93.5. 4, Bentonville 91. 5, Springdale 78. 6, Broken Arrow, Okla., 76. 7, Norman (Okla.) North 42.5. 8, Fort Smith Northside 35. 9, Russellville 33.5. 10, Gentry 8.

100

1, Mackenzie Graves, Bentonville. 2, Camila Quiles, Bentonville. 3, Averi Dawn, Nevada. 4, Jasmin Flores, Mountain Home. 5, Avery Marquart, Bentonville.

108

1, Ashlin Jones, Bentonville. 2, Emalyn Stephens, Mountain Home. 3, McKenzie Callaghabn, Nevada. 4, Emily Ashlby, Springdale. 5, JoJo Landrum, Gentry.

116

1, Devin Jansing, Norman North. 2, Sydnee Baldwin, Nevada. 3, Skylar Gragg, Broken Arrow. 4, Breanne Lozano, Fort Smith Northside. 5, Jordyn Todhunter, Broken Arrow.

124

1, Katie Palmer, Fayetteville. 2, Ashtyn Sagely, Broken Arrow. 3, Jaelyn Gibson, Russellville. 4, Karleigh Drewery, Mountain Hme. 5, Kaila Potter, Fort Smith Northside.

132

1, Malia Kehne, Fayetteville. 2, Samantha Rivas, Fort Smith Northside. 3, Brianna Balsano, Mountain Home, 4, Julia Crouse, Bentonville. 5, Gisselle Calderon, Springdale.

140

1, Caleigh Heitgrass, Broken Arrow. 2, Teresa Dawn, Nevada. 3, Gretchen Bartley, Bentonville. 4, Kylie Alford, Mountain Hone. 5, Allesandra Chavez, Springdale.

150

1, April Stanley, Fayetteville. 2, Riley Chisum, Russellville. 3, Cicily Wadsworth, Broken Arrow. 4, Jade McKinney, Broken Arrow. 5, Elizabeth Garcia-Martinez, Springdale.

165

1, Hailee Moore, Fayetteville. 2, Lotus Van Dyke, Nevada. 3, Amelia Frounfelter, Mountain Home. 4, Zoe Carpenter, Bentonville. 5, Ava Mellnick, Springdale.

185

1, Alissa Castro, Fayetteville. 2, Taylor Thompson, Nevada. 3, Lydia Wilkerson, Springdale. 4, Katie Lowe, Mountain Home. 5, Jailey McKenzie, Norman North.

235

1, Claire Pritchett, Nevada. 2, Margaret Jordan, Fayetteville. 3, Ruby Perez, Springdale. 4, Simone Crosby, Fayetteville.