Razorbacks' Tre Williams opts out of bowl game after DWI arrest, will try for NFL

FAYETTEVILLE — Tre Williams, the top pass rusher at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, has opted out of the Razorbacks' appearance in the Outback Bowl after he was arrested and charged early Sunday with driving while intoxicated.

Williams issued a public apology for the incident later Sunday when he announced that he would opt out of the Jan. 1 bowl game.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department’s arrest report, police responded at 1:11 a.m. Sunday to a call from the McDonald’s on West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, about a mile southwest of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Williams, 24, was found asleep in his vehicle in the drive-thru lane with the car in park, police reported.

Police conducted a field sobriety test on the scene, determined Williams was too impaired to drive and placed him under arrest.

Williams was booked into the Washington County Jail at 1:50 a.m. Sunday. He submitted to a Breathalyzer test, which revealed a blood alcohol content of .09, which is just above the legal limit of .08 in Arkansas.

Williams, a graduate transfer senior from Columbia, Mo., was released on $765 bond and faces a court date of Jan. 24.

Williams, an 11-game starter at defensive end, has a team-high six sacks, three more than the next-highest Razorback, linebacker Hayden Henry. The 6-5, 255-pound Williams also has 28 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 6 quarterback hurries. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams had a team-high 36 pressures.

Williams posted an apology to Arkansas fans on social media.

“My time here has been amazing since I have arrived last summer,” Williams wrote. “Although it was for a short time y’all welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to experience the best collegiate season I could have asked for.

“With that being said, I have decided it is best for me to pursue my NFL dreams and move on to the next level.

“With regards to what happened early this morning, I want to apologize for what occurred and not representing the state and logo the way that it should be represented, which is with pride and honor.”

Williams said he will accept the consequences for what happened and expressed gratitude for the relationships he built at Arkansas.