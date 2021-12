Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Nov. 22-26.

Brightwaters Owner, LLC to Timbers Holding Company, LLC; Harbor Grand Holding Company, LLC 2420 Riverfront Drive, Little Rock, Tract A-2, Riverdale, $74,782,617.

Tha Anz Family Estate, LLC to Air Eat, LLC, L1, Robert M. Goff And Associates, $1,587,500.

Arkansas Specialty Partners, LLC to Cadence Bank, Ls5 & 7 B4, Springhill Development, $750,000.

James M. May, III; Carolyn R. May; Jim and Carolyn Mary Family Trust to Jason Weatherton; Melissa Stone, 35 Robinwood Drive, Little Rock, L31, Robinwood, $750,000.

Chunshan Gu; Yan Yan to Jacob Tanner Wooldridge; Camila Cassiano Simoes, 50 Deauville Circle, Little Rock, L10 B85, Chenal Valley, $730,000.

Erik E. Shollmier; Erik E. Shollmier Revocable Trust to Phillip Donald O'Nan, 15301 Beau Vue Drive, Little Rock, Tract 20, Beau Vue Estates Unrecorded, $675,000.

Becky Weber; Becky Weber Revocable Trust to Shivang Desai; Payal Gandhi, L43 B109, Chenal Valley, $651,500.

Baitang Ning; Silvia Ning to Srilatha Thadur; Prashanth R. Thadur, 4 Maisons Drive, Little Rock, L29 B118, Chenal Valley, $617,500.

Ann Roberts Hatley; The Ann Roberts Hatley Living Trust to Brittani A. Baldwin Gracey, 3 Crestmont Drive, Little Rock, Ls152-153, Robinwood, $600,000.

I-40 Kerr, LLC to Brandon Cochran; Eranesha Laminnie Cochran, 9730 Oakdale Road, Sherwood, L9, Oakdale Estates Phase II, $586,000.

Bongil Ko; Bong Il Ko; Jong Hee Kim (dec'd) to Young Sun Ko, 705 S. First St. Jacksonville. L3, Jacksonville Commercial, $550,000.

Henry L. Nichols; The Henry L. Nichols Revocable Trust to Robert Ingraham; Tracie Ingraham, Unit 1208, 300 Third HPR, $535,000.

Bunny Barron; Edwin N. Barron (dec'd) to Allyson Massey Tucker, 15 Robinwood Drive, Little Rock, Pt NW NE 27-2N-13W/L15, Robinwood Unrecorded, $520,000.

Michael H. Willingham; Laura M. Willingham to James Barnes; Cheryl Barnes, 147 Oneida Way, Maumelle, L214, Osage Terrace, $498,000.

Jenna C. Bailey to Jennifer Afton Cooper, 117 Crystal Court, Little Rock, L26 B14, Midland Hills, $492,000.

SDH Custom Homes, LLC to Ronald B. Smiley; Jacqueline D. Smiley, 10001 Laurel Oak Drive, Sherwood, L28, Miller Heights Phase II, $489,227.

Chad Rodgers; The Rodgers Living Trust to Anne Orsi, 510 N. Palm St., Little Rock, L9 B24, Pulaski Heights, $470,000.

Cora Lee Brannon; The Brannon Family Revocable Living Trust to Billy C. Furgerson; Cynthia R. Furgerson, 24 Calumet Road, Little Rock, L135, The Ranch, $459,250.

David Traylor; Courtney Traylor to John Edward Jennings Morgan; Brittany Aliss Morgan, 173 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock, L21 B33, Pleasant Valley, $450,000.

Martin D. Pace; Sueann Pace to Karen Marie Carnahan, 5 Belles Fleurs Circle, Little Rock, L3, Belles Fleurs, $445,000.

DG Homes, LLC to Preston Johnson; Codelia Smith Johnson, 9924 Hickory Heights Drive, Sherwood, L19, Miller Heights Phase II, $442,500.

Patrick J. Anderson to JT Rural Properties, LLC Unit 1101, Clinton And Sherman HPR, $437,500.

SRP Management Group, LLC; Welcome Home Properties, LC to Marvin's Garden, LLC L62, Lakeview Plat No.1; Pt W/2 SE 6-2S-12W; Ls13-14 & 16, Greenfield Park; L50, South Gate Section B, $435,000.

Dwayne Basinger; Martha Basinger; Basinger Living Trust to Myron Turner; Annette Turner, 2112 Batesville Pike, North Little Rock, Lot B-R, Basinger, $420,000.

Reddy Innovative Builders, LLC to Pramod Eligeti; Gayatri Balni Harimohan, 738 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, L26 B8, Wildwood Place, $406,000.

Steven Donald Schaeffer; Anita J. Schaeffer; The Schaeffer Family Living Trust to Lauren E. Davis; Amy T. Buckley, 13611 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, L32, Candlewood Section, 1 $394,900.

Nancy Katherine Stone to Joshua Keith Price; Lillian Price, 203 Red River Drive, Sherwood, L15 B33, Overbrook, $365,000.

David J. Raath; Jennifer A. Raath to John Edward Cary; Tracey Reeves Sanders, 1 Old Bridge Lane, Little Rock, L19 B21, Woodlands Edge, $362,000.

Clota M. Wilson; Remmel C. Wilson (dec'd) to Robert Fish; Lola Fish Ls6-7 B1, Oakwood Place, $350,000.

James W. Gentry, Jr. to James T. Sullivan 2 Woodberry Road, Little Rock, L90, Longlea, $350,000.

RLE Investments, LLC; Billy Stain Management And Maintenance, LLC to SE & R, LLC Pt W/2 NE NW & Pt E/2 NE NW 23-3N-13W, $350,000.

William D. Gipson; Rosalind Gipson Pruitt; Rex D. Gipson to Roland Beard, Jr.; Osmonetta M. Beard, 218 Wellington Woods Loop, Little Rock, L12 B12, The Villages Of Wellington, $345,000.

Verna M. Anderson Akina; Akina Family Revocable Living Trust to John Dorris; Dedra Dorris 148 Calais Drive, Maumelle, L415, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $325,000.

Pamela Ann Roberts to Rogerick Pleasant, 15 River Valley Court, Maumelle, L10 B12, Maumelle Valley Estates, $320,000.

Pamela Blake White; John Timothy White to Mustafa Qader, 5 Saint Thomas Court, Maumelle, L38, St. Thomas, $320,000.

Sally L. Saunders to Yellow Buttercup, LLC, 119 Rosetta St. Little Rock, L18 B3, CS Stifft, $308,500.

Tiffany Carol Dillon; John Paul Buzzard to Thea Tafner 1 Donaghey Court, North Little Rock, L23 B44, Lakewood $300,000.

Riverwalk Homes, LLC to Madhav Shroff; Shelby Nicole Howlett, 204 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive, Little Rock, L7B B168, Original City Of Little Rock Replat, $279,900.

Brandon Perry; Kathryn Perry to Nancy (Cecei) Whiteside; Jay Whiteside; Nancy (Cecei) Whiteside And Jay Whiteside Joint Revocable Trust, L100, Lindenwood, $275,000.

Eliyahu Hemo; Roni Hemo to Karlee N. Turcios; Edward E. Turcios, 8401 Louwanda Drive, Little Rock, L18, Wingfield, $275,000.

Nancy Hornaday to Todd Denton, L52 B1, Waterview Estates Phase III, $275,000.

Gabro Investments, LLC to Jason Newton, 4900 Hickory Ave., North Little Rock, L68AR B200, Park Hill NLR Replat, $270,000.

Amanda Boulden to Zoey Elizabeth Adkins, 58 Lefever Lane, Little Rock, L579, Kingwood Place, $269,500.

TJT Corporation to Arban Investment Properties, LLC Tract D, Briarwood, $265,000.

Edward H. Bruno to Eric B. Nix; Hailey W. Nix, 814 N. Buchanan St., Little Rock, Ls14-16 B7, Lincoln Park, $260,000.

Christopher A. Hall; Kimberly F. Hall to Travis Blanton, 3 Vail Cove, Maumelle, L29, North Ridge, $260,000.

Erik Heller; Kathryn Heller to Katharine N. Whitney, 116 N. Spruce St., Little Rock, L9 B5, Elmhurst, $253,500.

Twin Fox, LLC to Phil Campbell; Rebecca Lee Campbell, 6512 Longwood Road, Cammack Village, L66, Cammack Woods, $252,000.

Brandon Ryan Conover to William Ray Graves; Annis Belinda Graves, 16901 Willow Creek Drive, Sherwood, L95, Bent Tree Estates, $249,900.

REI Nation, LLC to Austin Fowler, L25 B5, Walton Heights, $245,000.

Julie V. Voegele to Naomi E. Roundtree, 915 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, L4 B128, Park Hill NLR, $245,000.

Renaissance Properties Group, LLC to Kathleen E. Davis; Britt D. Davis, 3 Jane Drive, Sherwood, L45, Runyan Acres Section C, $243,500.

Blake Buffington; Estate Of Delores Jane Buffington (dec'd) to Opal Investments, LLC, 1509 Biscayne Drive, Little Rock, L65, Leawood Manor, $243,000.

Clarence L. Childs; Frances Childs to TeAundra Foster-Harris; Dwayne Harris, 15 Woodridge Drive, Little Rock, L7, Woodridge Estates Phase I, $235,000.

Andrew Ghrayeb; Adriane Ghrayeb to Dakota Chapman, 5205 Stratford Road, North Little Rock, L18 B27, Lakewood, $234,500.

Bobby Ray Wilson; Malbalene Wilson to Donald F. Foster, 11603 W. Stoney Point Court, Little Rock, L339, Walnut Valley 2nd, $229,900.

Willim J. Hill; Teresa J. Hill to Matthew McKay, 7300 W. Markham St. Little Rock, Pt NW NW 1-1N-13W, $228,800.

Scott Hallmark to Jessica Renee Gregg; Jacob Dean Carter, 7000 Carrilon Road, Little Rock, L178, Briarwood, $227,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Austin Fowler, L54, Otter Creek Community Phase I, $225,000.

Daniel Steven Debusk; Shawna L. Debusk to Hailey N. Webb, 4019 W. Roderweis Road, Cabot, Pt NW 23-4N-11W / L9, Cedar Acres Unrecorded, $225,000.

Jonathan Mattew Kinder; Rebekah Kinder to Stacey G. Tetrice; John P. Terrice 3013 Shady Side Drive, Sherwood, L98 B1, Woodruff Creek, $222,000.

Giddings Living Trust; Richard A. Giddings; Wilma R. Giddings to Donna K. Hall, 4603/4609 N. Magnolia St. North Little Rock, Ls8-9, Ridgeview, $220,000.

Estate of Jeffery Alan Bryant (dec'd); Helen Harris to Invest America, LLC L400, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $220,000.

Donald Quentin Springfield, Jr., to Patrick F. Branton, 14212 High Point Drive, Little Rock, L16 B11, Parkway Place 3rd, $217,400.

Tommy Alton Melikian; Kimberley Melikian to Maroof Khan Zafar; Noor Ul Ain Amna, 11925 Brook Forest Drive, Little Rock, L112, Sandpiper Creek, $210,000.

Amrit Singh to Nathan Dunn, 13307 White Fir Lane, Little Rock, L470, Pleasant View Phase VII-D, $206,000.

F. Mason Templeton to Leek Properties, LLC Pt NW SW 4-2N-14W/ L2, Leek, $200,000.

Joey Raymond Sehon; Carmen Bonita Sehon to Stephanie Limon; Ernesto Limon, 7716 Ascension Road, Little Rock, L23 B3, Westwood, $200,000.

John L. Walker, Jr.; Terri E. Walker to GenEnt, LLC 6324 Allwood Drive, North Little Rock, L15 B10, Green Hills, $200,000.

Kenneth R. Mattingly to Michael Surguine, 5 Green Oaks Cove, Maumelle, L123, Garden Oaks, $200,000.

William Mark Winstead to Charles Nicholson; Lori Nicholson, 2200 Anover Court, Unit 401, Little Rock, Apt. 401, Andover Square HPR, $199,900.

Darnell B. Bell; Katresha T. Bell to John C. Greene; Linda L. Greene, 14 Westfield Circle, Little Rock, L133, Westfield Phase I, $197,000.

Chelsea D. Engel to Samuel Edward Thomas, 6324 H. St., Little Rock, L1 B14, Pleasant Hill, $195,000.

Mary P. Smith to LaVera Gray, 110 Amber Oaks Drive, Sherwood, L17, Amber Oaks, $192,500.

Pet Rub Roads, LLC to James Luttrell; Melissa Motte Luttrell, 714 E. Republican Road, Jacksonville, Pt SE SW 29-4N-10W, $190,000.

Adcor Properties, LLC to Zeketra Grandy, 1105 Mellon St., Little Rock, Ls7-8 B7, Success, $189,900.

Andrew Sengler to Marissa Christine Hicks; Stuart Caleb Ackley, 5 Oakhurst Drive, Little Rock, L24, Cedar Hill Terrace, $188,800.

Ace Of Candles, LLC to Malinda Merriweather; Marquise Merriweather, 801 McHenry St. Jacksonville, Ls9-10 B5, Eastview, $180,000.

Wood Family Enterprises, LLC to Kingdom Properties, LLC 6109 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, Ls120-121, Normandy, $176,000.

Donis Ray Parsley; Martha Ann Parsley to Benjamin Andrew Pennington, 7 Johnny Lane, Sherwood, L53, Indian Ridge Phase I, $175,000.

Tommy D. Anderson to Joyti Lal, 3402 Lehigh Drive, Little Rock, L65, Campus Place, $175,000.

Joseph Fernicola; Ellen Fernicola to Jessica Velez, 3212 Summit Court, Little Rock, L180, Echo Valley 2nd, $173,900.

Dakota G. Chapman to Goodness Bonnet, 115 Plumdale Drive, Sherwood, L8 B2, Willowood, $170,000.

James C. McPeak; Allison E. McPeak to Arlo Siler; The Arlo James Siler Revocable Trust, 1209 Matehuala Blvd., North Little Rock, L5 B5, Villages Of San Luis, $170,000.

Esmaeil Adineh-Kharat; Janet Adineh-Kharat to Darrylisha White, 119 Berkshire Circle, Jacksonville, L56, Stonewall Phase I-A, $169,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Chekima Redmon, 2 Warwick Road, Little Rock, L3 B5, Breckenridge 1st, $165,000.

Kathy Easterling to Myesia Vance, 100 Military Road, Jacksonville, Pt SW SW 29-3N-10W, $164,400.

Sandra Gail DeLuil; Cheryle Nanette Gentry to Reginaldo Velasco, 120 Shady Oak Drive, Sherwood, L11 B5, Sherwood North, $160,000.

Margaret Lisa Brewer; Estate of James Raymond Settle, Jr. (dec'd) to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 105 Whitewood Drive, Sherwood, L16 B4, Autumnbrook Annex, $158,000.

Michael Wayne Montgomery; Estate of Carolyn Joyce Montgomery (dec'd) to Pamela Montgomery, 14 Stanwood Loop, North Little Rock, L26, Stanwood. $158,000.

Risha Young to Tanner Capital Holdings, LLC 119 E. A Ave., North Little Rock, L15 B21, Park Hill NLR, $158,000.

Carl Lewis; Shermaine Lewis; Shermaine Bradley to Marquise Anthony Pleasant, 44 Angel Court, Mabelvale, L45, Valley Oaks Court, $157,000.

Sunny Elizabeth Honea to Dinesh Chandra Coruganti; Sushma Dugyala, 33 Point West Circle, Little Rock, L16, Point West, $156,000.

Paul C. Schlaudraff; Devan Schlaudraff; Devan Mayer to Nicholas Starr, 107 Chiliwood Lane, Sherwood, L3, Chiliwood, $155,000.

Betty L. Harp; John H. Harp (dec'd) to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 3815 Idlewild Ave., North Little Rock, L18 B60, Park Hill NLR, $155,000.

Lisa M. Henline to Mgdaleno Morales, 6309 Countryside Drive, North Little Rock, L6 B1, Countryside, $155,000.