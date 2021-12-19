Sections
Record snowfall hits part of Japan

by The Washington Post | Today at 4:03 a.m.
A light blanket of snow covers the Kinkakuji temple, a World Heritage site, in Kyoto, Japan on Saturday. (Japan News-Yomiuri)

TOKYO -- Japan experienced severe cold weather on Saturday as a result of atmospheric pressure patterns that are typical this time of year. Heavy snow fell, mainly in mountainous areas and along the coast of the Sea of Japan.

Western Hokkaido saw record-breaking snowfall through Saturday. In 24 hours, Chuo Ward, Sapporo, recorded more than 21 inches while Otaru recorded just under that, according to the Sapporo District Meteorological Observatory. It was the most snowfall seen in those areas since records started being kept in 1999.

Meanwhile, in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture, about 160 trucks and other vehicles were stranded in the snow on the national highway for about four hours on early Saturday, according to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry. However, there were no reports of anyone feeling ill.

The famous Kinkakuji temple, a World Heritage site in Kyoto, was also blanketed in a light layer of snow.

Print Headline: Record snowfall hits part of Japan

