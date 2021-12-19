Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE’S LOCK Princess Lilli Bug in the second

BEST BET Parlance in the sixth

LONG SHOT Ima Bling Cat in the ninth

SATURDAY’S RESULTS 6 for 10

MEET 31-75 (41.3%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 51/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

SEAU*** has won three consecutive races on dirt, including a restricted stake, and he was full of run in a 3-furlong breeze just five days ago. DR. FORMAN was pressured through honest fractions before drawing off and defeating $10,000 rivals, and he has finished no worse than second in five races on a wet track. BACHELOR PAD has finished determinedly in consecutive wins at Woodbine, and he can win another if he transitions from a synthetic to dirt surface.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Seau Torres McKnight 9-2

8 Dr. Forman Jordan Holthus 9-2

3 Bachelor Pad Hiraldo McKnight 7-2

4 Cabot Cabrera Moquett 5-1

5 News Box Contreras Garcia 6-1

6 Past Post Bailey Haran 10-1

2 Bebop Shoes Arrieta Deville 10-1

1 Smart Time Santana Ortiz 8-1

2 Purse $27,000, 51/2 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

PRINCESS LILLI BUG**** has been a clear winner in three of her past four races, and she possesses good early speed and is dropping into state-bred company. TIGER BAIT has been forwardly placed in four consecutive in-the-money finishes, and the Remington shipper is a two-time winner at Oaklawn. TAPIT RIGHT has won three of five races at this abbreviated distance, and she is dropping in class after breaking sluggishly opening weekend.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Princess Lilli Bug Santana Wilson 5-1

2 Tiger Bait Harr Dixon 8-1

10 Tapit Right Geroux Deville 6-1

7 Euro Me Cabrera Loy 3-1

3 Dutch Treat Cohen Diodoro 4-1

1 Sarahs Home Gonzalez Dixon 10-1

4 Denali Rocket Tohill Martin 8-1

5 Spurwink Lane Torres Villafranco 10-1

9 My Grace Hiraldo Moysey 10-1

8 Lady Priest Bailey Deatherage 20-1

3 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

BETCHA*** convincingly defeated starter allowance rivals at Churchill, and the speedy five-time winner in 2021 is unbeaten in four races on a wet track. BID FOR POWER has finished third in two recent races at Remington following a long layoff, and she is likely sitting on a top effort. LIL MISS HOT MESS was narrowly defeated while 6 lengths clear of third opening day, and the beaten post-time favorite was claimed by a winning stable.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Betcha Arrieta Matthews 2-1

8 Bid for Power Jordan Jacquot 6-1

7 Lil Miss Hot Mess Gonzalez Green 4-1

3 Hoping for a Ring Bailey McKnight 10-1

1 Take Charge Erica Torres Shorter 3-1

4 Fables Love Affair Vazquez Williams 12-1

5 Sophie’s Angel Cabrera Puhl 8-1

6 Diva de Kela Court Fires 10-1

4 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

ALBERTA SUN** is a restricted stake winner who has won eight of her past 11 races, and she has early speed and deserves favoritism. LADY SHAMAN is back at a preferred class level and surface for winning trainer Bret Calhoun, and the pace may be contentious enough to put her in a perfect spot turning into the stretch. PARKIN IN THE REAR has not raced in nine months, but she won her local debut last winter following a layoff and has recorded two brisk works this month.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Alberta Sun Tohill Morse 5-2

6 Lady Shaman Cabrera Calhoun 6-1

8 Parkin in the Rear Court Vance 5-1

2 Sapphire Royalty Santana Ortiz 7-2

10 Rock Star Parking Contreras Contreras 9-2

3 Chakra Jordan Cash 20-1

7 Izzybella Hiraldo 8-1

4 T. Charge Woman Vazquez Villafranco 30-1

11 Lichita Arrieta Hartman 10-1

9 Presley Quinonez Cates 30-1

5 Athenas Song Garcia Ashauer 30-1

5 Purse $45,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 2-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

ZMUDA** drops into a maiden claiming race for the first time following a fourth-place finish at Churchill, and the third-place finisher in the race was a clear maiden winner Friday at Fair Grounds. DARE ME has two months of encouraging breezes, and trainer Brad Cox wins at a high percentage with his two-year-olds. MISS YUM YUM raced close to the pace in four in-the-money finishes at Monmouth, and she is another dropping out of maiden allowance races for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Zmuda Cohen McPeek 7-2

3 Dare Me Geroux Cox 9-2

4 Miss Yum Yum Cabrera Hollendorfer 4-1

1 Raceday Attire Gonzalez Barkley 15-1

9 Emityaaz Arrieta Peitz 12-1

8 Pacific Grove Santana Ortiz 6-1

6 Purrfect Mistress Torres Brisset 5-1

2 Blame Nellie Garcia Jones 15-1

13 Undecoded Lopez Barkley 8-1

14 Funtimegirl Vazquez Prather 15-1

10 Keen Contender Canchari Anderson 8-1

7 Wild Bizness Franco Milligan 15-1

5 Rowdy Daisy Jordan Smith 30-1

12 Game of Inches Tohill Litfin 30-1

6 Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 2-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

PARLANCE*** pressed a fast pace before steadily drawing clear in a sharp maiden win at Churchill. She drew outside of the opposing speed and is also treated with Lasix for the first time. MARR TIME set an honest pace in a clear career debut victory at Keeneland, and her subsequent breezes have been strong. LADY SCARLET splashed her way to a front-running maiden win last month at Churchill, and she did record a bullet workout Dec. 15 at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Parlance Contreras Asmussen 9-2

2 Marr Time Geroux Cox 5-2

1 Lady Scarlet Santana Maker 3-1

6 Como Square Garcia Cox 6-1

3 Holy Justice Cabrera Garcia 7-2

5 Torte Court Lauer 6-1

4 No Drama Momma Arrieta Hartman 20-1

8 Tone It Up Gonzalez Mason 30-1

7 Purse $45,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

FIRST LINE** is dropping into an optional claimer following two competitive efforts in Kentucky, and his natural speed usually has him in an ideal spot turning into the stretch. TRUCULENT was a two-time winner last season at Oaklawn while ridden by today’s rider, and the horse-for-course angle is a good one. CATDADDY was beaten 1 length in a $100,000 stake last month at Remington, and he won from the rail post last spring at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 First Line Santana Maker 6-1

6 Truculent Arrieta JCox 15-1

1 Catdaddy Tohill Petalino 12-1

12 Bode’s Maker Bailey McKnight 15-1

11 Shortlist Geroux Van Berg 12-1

10 Luck of the Draw Franco Diodoro 7-2

5 Warrior’s Map Vazquez Broberg 8-1

2 Leader of Men Gonzalez Barkley 10-1

7 Eskenforit Hiraldo Hartman 8-1

3 Jolting Joe Contreras Garcia 8-1

4 United Patriot Cabrera Frazee 15-1

9 Thomas Shelby Cohen Diodoro 5-2

8 Purse $100,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

CADDO RIVER** is training well for his return from a six-month layoff, and he won the Smarty Jones in January after a freshening and later finished second in the Arkansas Derby. IRISH UNITY brings competitive Beyer figures into the race, and the Steve Asmussen trainee is fast and beating the top selection to the lead gives him his best chance. ATOKA finished third in the Grade III Ack Ack this fall at Churchill, and he is back on Lasix following two stake races without in Kentucky.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Caddo River Geroux Cox 8-5

4 Irish Unity Cabrera Asmussen 7-2

7 Atoka Contreras Lukas 8-1

3 Moliere Cohen Diodoro 9-2

2 Defender Gonzalez Mason 6-1

6 Highestdistinction Hiraldo Morse 6-1

5 David’s Gem Arrieta Garcia 8-1

8 What a Country Harr Hartlage 20-1

9 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

IMA BLING CAT** won a key maiden race by 10 lengths last April at Oaklawn, and he was a runaway winner of a conditioned claiming race one month later at Lone Star. Moreover, rider Martin Garcia was aboard five of the six winners saddled by trainer Steve Hobby in 2020. OUTLIER defeated $50k sprinters just two races back at Churchill, and he is back at a preferred distance after contesting a fast pace around two turns. ALL THE DIAMONDS crossed the wire second best behind Outlier at Churchill, and he was claimed by a high percentage stable and may turn the table.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Ima Bling Cat Garcia Hobby 15-1

4 Outlier Cabrera Cash 6-1

6 All the Diamonds Santana Maker 3-1

7 Freudian Fate Gonzalez Barkley 7-2

1 Eastside Cool Contreras Sharp 5-1

3 Devil’s Tower Arrieta Hartman 6-1

10 Baseball Politics Vazquez Manley 10-1

5 A C Expressway Geroux Casse 6-1

9 Deflater Harr Cline 15-1

2 Violent Gigi Cohen Hollendorfer 12-1

8 Ribbons and Medals Franco Martin 15-1