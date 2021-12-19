BOYS

BENTONVILLE WEST 72, EL DORADO 35 Riley Buccino finished with 21 points to lead Bentonville West (8-1) to a convincing win during the Bryant Classic. Tucker Anderson scored 14 points and both Dawson Price and Cade Packnett had 10 points each for the Wolverines, who beat Texarkana, Texas, and El Dorado by a combined 64 points on consecutive days.

BRYANT 72, TEXARKANA, TEXAS 37 Drake Fowler had 19 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals as Bryant (7-2) wrapped up its classic with a rout. Gabe George added 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, while Khasen Robinson contributed 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Cairon Allen also had 10 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals for Bryant.

GIRLS

BENTONVILLE 55, READING (PA.) BERKS CATHOLIC 33 Jada Brown notched a game-high 29 points to lift Bentonville (4-3) to victory during the KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla. Ella Campbell had 18 points for the Lady Tigers.

MARMADUKE 81, ENGLAND 53 Heidi Robinson finished with 23 points to help lead Marmaduke (16-0) past England (6-6). Carolina Hoffman had 18 points for the Lady Greyhounds. The Lady Lions were led by Taniyah Carter, who had 19 points. Allison Mackey added 13 points for England. Marmaduke led 20-17 after one quarter, 38-29 at halftime and 63-41 after three quarters.

FRIDAY'S LATE ROUNDUPS

BOYS

LISA ACADEMY NORTH 70, HECTOR 37 Jordan Jasper had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals as LISA Academy North (12-5, 3-2 2A-5) got its third victory in a row. Makale Guy finished with 12 points and five steals and Nick Rodriguez countered with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Jaguars. Pharoah Stewart added nine points for LISA Academy North.

WONDERVIEW 59, BRADFORD 33 Caleb Squires finished with 18 points, 4 steals and 3 rebounds as Wonderview (19-0) pounded its way to its 19th consecutive victory. Sam Reynolds scored 13 points for the Daredevils.

GIRLS

LONOKE 54, ATKINS 46 Kaleigh Thompson and Ky Wilson did a little of everything for Lonoke (7-1), which has won five straight games. Thompson finished with 19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal, while Wilson had 17 points, 6 steals, 4 assists and 3 rebounds for the Lady Rabbits. Graison King scored nine points and came away with six steals for Lonoke.