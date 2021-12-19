BASEBALL

Showalter named Mets manager

NEW YORK -- Buck Showalter is back on the bench in New York.

Nearly 30 years since making his name in pinstripes, Showalter has been hired as manager of the Mets as he returns to the Big Apple to take over his fifth major league team.

The former New York Yankees skipper replaces Luis Rojas, let go in early October following two losing seasons. Mets owner Steve Cohen announced the move Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

Showalter has managed more than 3,000 big league games over 20 seasons, giving the Mets an experienced bench boss for the first time since Terry Collins' seven-year tenure ended after the 2017 campaign.

New York has been searching for solid leadership ever since -- in the dugout and the front office.

Showalter certainly carries credibility, with a long history of turning around losing teams. No doubt that made him an attractive candidate to new Mets General Manager Billy Eppler and the aggressive Cohen, who is spending freely on players and eager to win quickly since buying the bungling franchise in November 2020.

Houston bench coach Joe Espada and Tampa Bay bench coach Matt Quatraro were the other finalists for the job. Neither has any major league managing experience, and Showalter was thought to be the frontrunner all along.

Each of the three met separately with Cohen in person this past week during a second round of interviews.

The 65-year-old Showalter joins Hall of Famers Casey Stengel, Yogi Berra and Joe Torre as managers of both the Mets and Yankees. Dallas Green held both jobs as well.

In addition to building a winner across town during the 1990s with the Yankees, Showalter has managed the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. He compiled a regular-season record of 1,551-1,517-1 (.506%) from 1992-2018, winning three AL Manager of the Year awards and taking all his teams besides Texas to the playoffs at least once.

FILE - Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter is shown during the teams photo day Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Sarasota, Fla. Buck Showalter has been hired as the New York Mets manager, bringing him back to the Big Apple to take over his fifth major league team. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)



FILE - Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter stands in the dugout in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Baltimore. Buck Showalter has been hired as the New York Mets manager, bringing him back to the Big Apple to take over his fifth major league team. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

