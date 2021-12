Sports came back in 2021, just not the way we wanted

The fans came back, and even if their money was no good at arenas and stadiums, their credit cards and payment apps certainly were.

Though the sports we watch brought with them a facade of "back to normal" as the pandemic-altered 2021 came to a close, a new reality took root this year: Every game, every practice, every season is a positive test or outbreak away from being postponed or compromised or canceled.

Nobody can take any of this for granted anymore.

That's one of the many ways the covid-19 pandemic carved away at the "old normal" in 2021, a year in which sports came back from the total shutdown the coronavirus triggered in 2020 -- but not quite in the way we remembered.

Take March Madness. After being scrubbed in 2020, the college hoops extravaganza returned. But even the term "March Madness" lost a bit of its fun-loving insouciance when, thanks to a video posted on social media by Oregon's Sedona Prince, the inequities between the men's tournament, which used the moniker, and the women's, which did not, were spelled out in stark terms.

Covid-19 forced the NCAA to hold the entirety of both tournaments in one city -- the men in Indianapolis, the women in San Antonio -- and the ability of the players, and the media, to compare the events side by side, apples to apples, forced the NCAA to confront the ugly reality that it does not treat the women as equals to the men.

That led to a gender-equity study that called for a number of changes -- in how the NCAA budgets for the tournaments and, yes, in what it calls them. The "March Madness" brand now belongs to the women, too.

In another change with roots in the pandemic, the days of elite athletes being judged solely on the titles they win, the points they score or the medals they bring home appear numbered -- if not gone for good.

The face of that movement was gymnast Simone Biles, who, like so many other Olympians, extended her training an additional 12 months, while also enduring a year more of scrutiny and pressure in the leadup to the delayed Tokyo Games.

Overwhelmed by it all, Biles stepped away in the middle of the gold-medal team competition, and in doing so, changed the conversation for the rest of the Olympics, and the rest of sports.

"We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day we're human, too," Biles said shortly after her withdrawal.

The words shouldn't have needed saying, but they did. Combined with similar expressions from tennis champion Naomi Osaka, they slapped an exclamation point on a long-under-the-radar discussion about athletes and mental health.

Not every change or gain or loss in the 2021 return to sports had to do with covid-19.

Tiger Woods was in a scary one-car accident in February that could've spelled the end of his competitive playing days. His leg reconstructed after the crash, Woods, who turns 46 on New Year's Eve, conceded his days of being a week-to-week contender -- or a contender at all -- in top-level golf could be over.

After a jumbled year in horse racing, the calendar returned to normal in 2021, but the sport did not. Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's victory was tainted by a drug scandal, then in December, the horse died during a training run -- a tragic series of events that underscored the drug (and other) problems long embedded in that sport.

Elsewhere in the world of legalized sports gambling, the big-time American leagues all completely did away with the long-held charade that their games were being consumed simply for the fun of it.

As sports betting continued to grow and become legal in more states, it mushroomed into a $150 billion business, by conservative estimates. Leagues such as the NFL, which for decades pretended gambling had no place in its game, went all-in and actively embraced some of the biggest sportsbooks as big-money sponsors.

That gave fans another way to engage in the games they love, while giving the leagues a new source of revenue and a new way to capture eyeballs. All good, it seems, especially given that the leagues, at least on the surface, have set aside the old worries about game-fixing, corruption and integrity that, for decades, made them reluctant to accept full-blown wagering.

And while legalized wagering is changing the experience of watching a game, covid-19 is changing the experience of going to one.

The typical security check fans encounter upon entering most arenas now includes a request for proof of vaccine and/or a negative PCR test. Masks are required in some venues. Cash transactions and paper tickets are becoming things of the past. Contactless payments are in.

All this, of course, is assuming the game is even going on. The slow trickle of positive tests and team outbreaks that lightly but consistently disrupted the sports calendar through the spring and summer turned into a more steady stream as Christmas approached and the omicron variant of the virus spread.

Tom Congdon, center, a vendor at Pittsburgh sports venues for 38 years, mans his beer and water cart in the concourse at PNC Park for a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 5, 2021. With fans back in the stands and concessions being sold, ballpark employees have had a chance to return after the pandemic hit many of them hard. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)



Naomi Osaka, of Japan, prepares to return to Viktorija Golubic, of Switzerland, during second round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



FILE - Simone Biles, of the United States, stand on the mat during the warm up prior to the artistic gymnastics balance beam final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)



FILE - Tiger Woods smiles and gestures as he prepares to tee off during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Woods is back playing after getting injured in a car accident. He is paired with his son Charlie during the tournament. (AP Photo/Scott Audette, File)



FILE - Players get set for the opening tipoff at the start of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game between Baylor and Houston, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)



FILE - Fans watch from the stands during the first half of the championship game between Stanford and Arizona in the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament in San Antonio, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)



FILE - Fans walk through security at the Wells Fargo Center before an NHL hockey game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals, March 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)



FILE - A stadium workers checks the COVID-19 vaccine cards of fans, required before they are allowed to enter, before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)