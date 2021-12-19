The world in brief: Sewer blast kills 12 people in Karachi

Sewer blast kills 12 people in Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan — A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others Saturday, police and a health official said.

Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a bank building in the Shershah neighborhood of the port city.

The powerful blast destroyed the HBL bank building. Video footage aired by local television stations showed the entire structure of the Shershah branch was damaged. The floor was blown out and furniture was mired in sewage from below. The impact of the blast damaged several cars parked nearby and threw debris onto a gas station on the other side of the building.

Jokhio said it was not yet clear what ignited the gas.

Dr. Sabir Memon at Trauma Center Karachi said 10 people were killed and 13 others were injured, at least three critically. He said several injured were sent to the intensive care unit. Senior police officer Sarafar Nawaz Shaikh later said two of the injured died at the hospital, raising the death toll to 12.

Palestinian arrested in settler’s stabbing

RAMALLAH, West Bank — A Palestinian woman was detained after she stabbed and lightly wounded a Jewish settler in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, police said, after two days of violence across the territory.

In a statement, the Israeli border police said officers arrested the 65-year-old woman after she stabbed and wrestled with the 38-year-old settler in the center of the highly contested city of Hebron. Officers managed to detain the woman without firing rounds and took her away for questioning, police said.

There has been no immediate Palestinian comment on the incident.

The incident took place at a checkpoint near the burial site of religious patriarch Abraham, known to Jews as the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Muslims as the Ibrahimi Mosque. Hebron is the West Bank’s largest city and is a frequent flashpoint between settlers and Palestinians.

The city is home to more than 200,000 Palestinians as well as several hundred ultranationalist and radical Jewish settlers who live in the city’s downtown area in heavily fortified enclaves protected by the military.

Indonesia fears new volcanic eruption

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities raised the alert level for the highest volcano on Java island, saying Mount Semeru could blow up again after a sudden eruption earlier this month left 48 people dead and 36 missing in villages that were buried in layers of mud.

Indonesia’s geological agency said Saturday it picked up increasing activity that could trigger an avalanche of lava and searing gas, similar to the Dec. 4 eruption, which was preceded by heavy monsoon rains that partially collapsed a lava dome on the 12,060-foot mountain.

About 282 million cubic feet of sand from the volcano’s crater clogged the Besuk Kobokan River, which is in the path of the lava flow, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said.

“As a result, if there is another eruption, it would block the flow path and create new lava flows spreading to the surrounding area,” Tasrif said, adding that the government had set up a new danger map and urged people to obey it. It raised the alert level to the second-highest.

The head of Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, Andiani, said villagers living on Semeru’s fertile slopes are advised to stay 8 miles from the crater’s mouth. She also stopped tourism and mining activities along the Besuk Kobokan watershed.

The search-and-rescue operations ended Friday with 36 people still unaccounted for.

Philippine typhoon death toll hits 112

MANILA, Philippines — The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said today that at least 63 people in his region died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai, bringing the nation’s death toll to at least 112.

Gov. Arthur Yap of Bohol province said 10 others were missing and 13 were injured. He suggested that the number of fatalities may increase, as only 33 of the region’s 48 mayors were able to report back to him because of downed communications.

At least 39 other typhoon deaths were reported by the disaster-response agency and the national police. Officials on the Dinagat Islands, one of the southeastern provinces first pounded by the typhoon, separately reported 10 deaths just from a few towns.

Typhoon Rai blew away Friday night into the South China Sea after rampaging through southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 people in its path were evacuated to safety in advance in a move that officials say may have saved a lot of lives.

At its strongest, Rai packed sustained winds of 121 mph and gusts of up to 168 mph, making it one of the most powerful storms in recent years to hit the Southeast Asian archipelago.

A woman salvages what she can Saturday at her home in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines, where Typhoon Rai caused widespread damage and left at least 112 people dead. Officials said that number could have been higher had more than 300,000 people not been relocated before the storm hit. (AP/Jay Labra)





