Today’s games

Air Force at Arkansas State men

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro RECORDS ASU 7-3; Air Force 7-2 SERIES Air Force leads 3-1 TV None RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr. 8.6 3.7

G Desi Sills, 6-2, Sr. 14.7 2.9

F Norchad Omier, 6-7, So. 12.5 9.8

F Keyon Wesley, 6-9, Sr. 4.8 4.5

G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr. 12.2 2.6

COACH Mike Balado (58-72 in fifth season at ASU and overall)

AIR FORCE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

C Lucas Moerman, 6-10, Fr. 4.0 4.2

G Joseph Octave, 6-4, So. 9.1 3.8

G Jake Heidbreder, 6-5, Fr. 8.4 2.2

G Ethan Taylor, 6-5, Fr. 9.9 5.7

G A.J. Walker, 6-2, Sr. 19.1 3.8

COACH Joe Scott (63-85 in sixth season at Air Force and 247-262 in 18th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU Air Force 74.9 Points for 63.0 70.2 Points against 58.8 +2.3 Rebound margin -2.3 -1.0 Turnover margin -0.9 46.9 FG pct. 48.1 36.9 3-pt pct. 36.9 77.0 FT pct. 66.4

CHALK TALK ASU will now play Lyon College on Tuesday at 4 p.m. instead of Champion Christian due to covid-19 issues within the Champion Christian program. … Air Force is in the midst of its best start since 2012, ranking 21st in the nation in scoring defense at 58.8 points allowed per game. … Desi Sills, Marquis Eaton and Caleb Fields have started all 10 of the Red Wolves’ games this season.

Hendrix College at Arkansas St. women

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro RECORDS ASU 5-6; Hendrix 4-5 SERIES First meeting TV None RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr. 10.2 6.8

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Fr. 7.3 1.2

G Jade Upshaw, 5-7, Fr. 9.0 3.8

F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr. 12.0 9.1

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr. 10.6 5.1

INTERIM COACH Destinee Rogers (1-0 in first season at ASU and overall)

HENDRIX

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Zakiya Mahoney, 5-9, Sr. 13.9 5.9

G Mikayla Etienne, 5-8, Jr. 13.6 5.0

G Ronni Williams, 5-6, Sr. 6.1 3.3

G Annya Moss, 5-8, Sr. 5.3 3.7 C Sarah Moore, 6-2, Sr. 5.0 8.0

COACH Drew Gaeng (94-77 in seventh season at Hendrix and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU Hendrix 78.2 Points for 58.9 71.6 Points against 77.9 +1.5 Rebound margin -8.4 +3.6 Turnover margin +3.0 41.4 FG pct. 30.4 32.6 3-pt pct. 29.7 67.6 FT pct. 70.1

CHALK TALK Despite being separated by just more than 100 miles, ASU has never met in-state foe Hendrix, which competes at the NCAA Division III level. … The Red Wolves entered the weekend 31st in the nation in scoring offense at 78.2 points per game — good for third in the Sun Belt Conference. … The Warriors, after 11 days off, played consecutive home games against Mississippi University for Women on Thursday and Friday.