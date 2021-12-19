STATE DIVISION I ROUNDUPS

SWAC MEN

UAPB 97, ECCLESIA 56

PINE BLUFF -- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff picked the right time to have its best shooting performance of the season.

UAPB (2-11) shot 47.7% (31 of 65) and had seven players finish with at least seven points in blowing by Ecclesia (6-6) at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Daquan Morris scored 23 points and Shawn Williams had 15 points for the Golden Lions, who've picked up victories in both of their home games this season. Kylen Milton added 14 points, while Brandon Brown contributed 13 points and eight rebounds.

Jaquan Dotson and Meron Ghebreyesus each scored 14 points for the Royals, who outrebounded UAPB 38-30 but had no answer for UAPB inside and had trouble holding on to the ball. The Golden Lions scored 46 points in the paint and scored 44 points off 25 turnovers. Ecclesia finished 22 of 53 (41.5%) from the floor.

UAPB led 47-26 at halftime and held a 68-47 cushion with 11:04 left in the game but went on a 21-9 sprint over the next nine minutes to win going away.

ASUN Men

MISSOURI STATE 106,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 70

Central Arkansas (1-9) couldn't put an end to its losing streak Saturday, going on the road and suffering another defeat, its sixth in a row.

For Missouri State (8-4), Isaiaih Mosley led all scorers with 28 points. It had three other scorers in double figures, as Ja'Monta Black, Gaige Prim and Jaylen Minnett each scored 14 points.

For UCA, Darious Hall led the way with 18 points, and Camren Hunter had 16. Jaxson Baker and Jared Chatham scored 13 and 10 points respectively.