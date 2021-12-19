Vaccine gets emergency nod by WHO





The World Health Organization granted emergency authorization to a covid-19 vaccine produced by Maryland-based Novavax and the Serum Institute of India, opening the door for the vaccine, called Novavax, to be distributed to lower-income countries around the world.

The announcement was made Friday, about six weeks after the company submitted its application. The news of its authorization came as governments around the world reimposed coronavirus restrictions, bracing for a surge in cases brought on by omicron, the new variant that appears to be the most contagious form of the disease yet. Its quick spread underscored the urgency of addressing vaccine inequity globally to stamp out the pandemic.

The gap in vaccination rates between high-income countries, many of which now urge booster shots for most adults, and low-income countries remains wide. Novavax's clearance by the WHO is likely to help bolster vaccine supplies for some of the world's most at-risk populations.

"This listing aims to increase access particularly in lower-income countries, 41 of which have still not been able to vaccinate 10% of their populations, while 98 countries have not reached 40%," Dr. Mariangela Simao, the WHO's assistant director-general for access to medicines, said in a statement.

Novavax was the ninth vaccine granted emergency approval by the WHO.

Unlike Moderna and Pfizer's mRNA vaccines, Novavax deploys an older technology that uses nanoparticles made of spike proteins to evoke an immune response. It can also be stored and shipped at normal refrigeration temperatures, increasing its accessibility to more countries.

Though it has been troubled by production delays, Novavax's vaccine, which is a two-dose regimen, proved highly effective in clinical trials in the United States and abroad.







