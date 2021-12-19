Variant's spread raises alarm





VIENNA -- The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and covid-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission, the World Health Organization said Saturday.

Omicron's "substantial growth advantage" over the delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake delta as the dominant form of the virus in countries where the new variant is spreading locally instead of just through infections acquired abroad, the U.N. health agency said.

The WHO noted that omicron is spreading rapidly even in countries with high vaccination rates or where significant proportions of the population have recovered from covid-19.

It remains unclear whether the rapid growth of omicron cases is because the variant evades existing immunity or is inherently more transmissible than previous variants -- or a combination of both, the WHO said.

Other major questions about omicron remain unanswered, including how effective the existing covid-19 vaccines are against it. Conclusive data also does not exist on how ill the new variant makes covid-19 patients, the health agency said. The WHO first labeled omicron as a variant of concern on Nov. 26.

Saturday's news of the surging variant came as nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem the wave of infections, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown.

All nonessential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed from today until Jan. 14, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at a news conference late Saturday. Schools and universities will shut until Jan. 9, he said.













The lockdown terms also rein in private holiday celebrations. People will only be permitted two visitors except for on Christmas and New Year's, when four will be allowed, according to Rutte.

Dutch shoppers fearing the worst swarmed to commercial areas of cities earlier Saturday, thinking it might be their last chance to buy Christmas gifts.

The Twitter account for Rotterdam noted that it was "too busy in the center" of the port municipality and told people: "Don't come to the city."

Amsterdam also warned that the city's main shopping street was busy and urged people to stick to coronavirus rules.

"I can hear the whole of the Netherlands sighing," Rutte said. "All this, exactly one week before Christmas. Another Christmas that is completely different from what we want. Very bad news again for all those businesses and cultural institutions that rely on the holidays."

Alarmed ministers in France, Cyprus and Austria tightened travel restrictions. Paris canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks. Denmark has closed theaters, concert halls, amusement parks and museums. Ireland imposed an 8 p.m. curfew on pubs and bars and limited attendance at indoor and outdoor events.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan underscored the concern about the climbing cases and their potential to overwhelm the health care system by declaring a major incident Saturday, a move that allows local councils in Britain's capital to coordinate work more closely with emergency services.













During a visit to a mass vaccination pop-up clinic at the stadium of London's Chelsea soccer team, the mayor said that public services such as ambulances and police calls could be impeded by the rapidly spreading variant.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin captured the sense of the continent in an address to the nation, saying the new restrictions were needed to protect lives and livelihoods from the resurgent virus.

"None of this is easy," Martin said late Friday. "We are all exhausted with covid and the restrictions it requires. The twists and turns, the disappointments and the frustrations take a heavy toll on everyone. But it is the reality that we are dealing with."

In the U.K., where confirmed daily cases soared to record numbers last week, the government has reimposed a requirement for masks to be worn indoors and ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test when going to nightclubs and large events.

But the moves caused anger.

Critics of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest coronavirus restrictions flooded Oxford Street, a popular London shopping area, on Saturday. The maskless protesters blew whistles, yelled "Freedom!" and told passersby to remove their face coverings.

Hundreds of people blocked traffic as they marched with signs bearing slogans such as "Vaccine passports kill our freedoms" and "Don't comply." Other signs showed the faces of Johnson or U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid and read, "Give them the boot."

Scientists are warning the British government that it needs to go further to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. Leaked minutes from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies suggested a ban on indoor mixing and hospitality, the BBC reported.

Elsewhere, thousands of opponents of vaccine requirements and mask mandates protested Saturday in Hamburg, Berlin, Dusseldorf and other German cities. In Austria, local media reported the crowds swelled to tens of thousands.

U.S. BOOSTERS LAGGING

As booster shots become a key component in the European reaction to the omicron variant, U.S. health officials are worrying that fewer Americans are taking the additional shot.

Of American adults who are fully vaccinated and eligible for a booster shot, only about 30% have received one, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And among all Americans, only about 1 in 6 has received a booster.

Some states may be undercounting, but the lag is seen as alarming because omicron infections appear to evade regular one- or two-dose vaccinations. Vaccines still provide robust protection against severe illness, but when it comes to preventing the virus from getting a foothold in the first place, scientists increasingly believe that three shots are needed.

Just more than half of Americans 65 and older -- the population most vulnerable to a severe outcome from the virus -- have received a booster. And public health experts are concerned that socioeconomic disparities in vaccination rates will be exacerbated as booster shots roll out.

"It's scary," Dr. Rusty Ohita said last week as patients drifted in and out of his storefront in suburban Sacramento. He compared the weak demand with the lines that were out the door nine months ago for the covid-19 vaccine.

"We're not seeing the rise we were hoping for," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka, Mike Corder, Emily Schultheis and Thomas Adamson of The Associated Press; and by Shawn Hubler and Amy Harmon of The New York Times.

