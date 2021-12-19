Week 15 capsules

Titans at Steelers

Noon (CBS)

LINE Steelers by 1 SERIES Steelers lead 47-32; Steelers def. Titans 27-24 on Oct. 25, 2020 LAST WEEK Titans def. Jaguars 20-0; Steelers lost to Vikings 36-28

ON OFFENSE

TITANS VS. STEELERS

(5) 137.8 RUSHING 88.4 (28)

(23) 209.4 PASSING 240.6 (13)

(17) 347.2 TOTAL 329.0 (21)

(15) 24.9 SCORING 20.9 (21)

ON OFFENSE

TITANS VS. STEELERS

(2) 90.9 RUSHING 139.5 (30)

(22) 250.7 PASSING 231.8 (14)

(12) 341.6 TOTAL 371.3 (27)

(15) 22.3 SCORING 24.8 (22) WHAT TO WATCH Titans can win their second consecutive AFC South title with a victory and an Indianapolis loss to New England.

Cowboys at Giants

Noon (Fox)

LINE Cowboys by 11 1/2 SERIES Cowboys lead 70-47-2; Cowboys def. Giants 44-20 on Oct. 10 LAST WEEK Cowboys def. Washington 27-20; Giants lost to Chargers 37-21

ON OFFENSE

COWBOYS VS. GIANTS

(6) 128.5 RUSHING 94.2 (26)

(4) 280.6 PASSING 217.9 (20)

(2) 409.1 TOTAL 312.2 (25)

(2) 29.2 SCORING 17.8 (27)

ON DEFENSE

COWBOYS VS. GIANTS

(15) 110.2 RUSHING 125.0 (25)

(23) 250.8 PASSING 244.7 (19)

(23) 361.1 TOTAL 369.7 (26)

(12) 22.1 SCORING 23.8 (21) WHAT TO WATCH Cowboys LB Micah Parsons is the first NFL rookie in 15 years to get at least 12 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

Noon

Cardinals by 12 1/2 SERIES Lions lead 34-28-6; Lions beat Cardinals 26-23 on Sept. 27, 2020 LAST WEEK Cardinals lost to Rams 30-23; Lions lost to Broncos 38-10.

ON OFFENSE

CARDINALS VS. LIONS

(12) 122.5 RUSHING 110.5 (17)

(10) 252.2 PASSING 200.8 (27)

(9) 374.8 TOTAL 311.3 (26)

(4) 28.2 SCORING 16.4 (30)

ON DEFENSE

CARDINALS VS. LIONS

(16) 111.8 RUSHING 135.2 (28)

(5) 209.8 PASSING 244.0 (17)

(5) 321.6 TOTAL 379.2 (28)

(4) 19.5 SCORING 27.2 (29) WHAT TO WATCH Lions rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has caught 18 passes for 159 yards and 1 TD the past two weeks, emerging as QB Jared Goff’s favorite target.

Noon

LINE off SERIES Bills lead 5-2; Panthers won 9-3 on Sept. 17, 2017 LAST WEEK Panthers lost to Falcons 29-21; Bills lost to Buccaneers 33-27, OT.

ON OFFENSE

PANTHERS VS. BILLS

(18) 109.7 RUSHING 121.0 (15)

(26) 200.9 PASSING 261.9 (8)

(27) 310.6 TOTAL 382.9 (8)

(24) 19.8 SCORING 27.9 (6)

ON DEFENSE

PANTHERS VS. BILLS

(20) 115.3 RUSHING 109.4 (12)

(1) 177.7 PASSING 179.5 (2)

(2) 293.0 TOTAL 288.9 (1)

(8) 21.7 SCORING 17.6 (3) WHAT TO WATCH Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has turned the ball over five times in the past two games and the team is 0-3 in games he has started.

Texans at Jaguars

Noon

LINE Jaguars by 4 1/2 SERIES Texans lead 26-13; Texans beat Jaguars 37-21, on Sept. 12 LAST WEEK Texans lost to Seahawks 33-13; Jaguars lost to Titans 20-0

ON OFFENSE

TEXANS VS. JAGUARS

(32) 77.5 RUSHING 102.7 (23)

(31) 186.6 PASSING 200.4 (28)

(32) 264.2 TOTAL 200.4 (28)

(32) 13.6 SCORING 13.8 (31)

ON DEFENSE

TEXANS VS. JAGUARS

(32) 147.9 RUSHING 115.7 (21)

(15) 236.8 PASSING 115.7 (21)

(30) 384.7 TOTAL 357.2 (21)

(30) 27.4 SCORING 26.2 (27) WHAT TO WATCH Usage of Jags RB James Robinson after the ouster of Urban Meyer as head coach. Robinson had been limited to 12 or fewer carries in 6 of the past 7 games.

Noon

LINE off SERIES Dolphins lead, 56-55-1; Dolphins beat Jets 24-17 on Nov. 21 LAST WEEK Jets lost 30-9 to Saints; Dolphins had bye, beat Giants 20-9 on Dec. 5

ON OFFENSE

JETS VS. DOLPHINS

(30) 84.2 RUSHING 79.2 (31)

(15) 237.4 PASSING 230.5 (16)

(22) 321.5 TOTAL 309.8 (29)

(29) 17.4 SCORING 19.5 (25)

ON DEFENSE

JETS VS. DOLPHINS

(29) 138.8 RUSHING 103.8 (8)

(27) 254.0 PASSING 254.5 (28)

(31) 392.8 TOTAL 358.4 (22)

(32) 30.5 SCORING 22.2 (13) WHAT TO WATCH Dolphins rookie LB Jaelan Phillips has recorded five sacks in past two games and has had seven sacks during Miami’s five-game winning streak.

Falcons at 49ers

3:05 p.m.

LINE 49ers by 9 1/2 SERIES 49ers lead 47-32-1; Falcons beat 49ers 29-22, Dec. 15, 2019 LAST WEEK Falcons beat Panthers 29-21; 49ers beat Bengals 26-23, OT

ON OFFENSE

FALCONS VS. 49ERS

(27) 91.1 RUSHING 123.9 (8)

(17) 225.3 PASSING 240.4 (14)

(24) 316.4 TOTAL 364.3 (12)

(26) 18.8 SCORING 25.3 (13)

ON DEFENSE

FALCONS VS. 49ERS

(23) 117.1 RUSHING 112.2 (18)

(21) 247.5 PASSING 213.2 (6)

(25) 364.5 TOTAL 325.4 (8)

(28) 27.2 SCORING 23.2 (20) WHAT TO WATCH RB Cordarrelle Patterson (547 rushing, 519 receiving) is the first Falcons player to rush for at least 5 TDs and catch at least 5 TD passes in the same season.

3:05 p.m.

LINE Broncos by 3 SERIES Broncos lead 22-10; Broncos beat Bengals 24-10 on Dec. 2, 2018 LAST WEEK Bengals lost to 49ers 26-23 in overtime; Broncos def. Lions 38-10

ON OFFENSE

BENGALS VS. BRONCOS

(19) 108.7 RUSHING 123.1 (11)

(11) 250.1 PASSING 221.9 (19)

(14) 358.8 TOTAL 345.0 (19)

(7) 27.2 SCORING 21.2 (20)

ON DEFENSE

BENGALS VS. BRONCOS

(4) 93.1 RUSHING 106.2 (10)

(29) 256.9 PASSING 218.6 (10)

(17) 349.8 TOTAL 324.8 (7)

(17) 22.5 SCORING 17.5 (2) WHAT TO WATCH Broncos 1-2 RB combo of Javonte Williams (743 rushing, 3 TDs) and Melvin Gordon (716 rushing, 7 TDs) vs. Bengals fourth-ranked rush defense.

Packers at Ravens

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE Packers by 7 SERIES Packers lead 4-2; Ravens beat Packers 23-0, Nov. 19, 2017 LAST WEEK Packers def. Bears 45-30; Ravens lost to Browns 24-22

ON OFFENSE

PACKERS VS. RAVENS

(20) 107.6 RUSHING 144.8 (3)

(9) 253.8 PASSING 243.2 (12)

(13) 361.5 TOTAL 388.0 (5)

(14) 25.2 SCORING 23.4 (16)

ON DEFENSE

PACKERS VS. RAVENS

(9) 105.2 RUSHING 85.5 (1)

(9) 218.5 PASSING 266.1 (31)

(6) 323.6 TOTAL 351.5 (18)

(7) 20.9 SCORING 21.8 (10) WHAT TO WATCH Ravens TE Mark Andrews (75-926 receiving, 6 TDs) is his team’s leading receiver and is coming off an 11-catch, 115-yard effort vs. Browns.

Saints at Buccaneers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Buccaneers by 11 1/2 SERIES Saints lead 38-22; Saints beat Buccaneers 36-27 on Oct. 31 LAST WEEK Saints beat Jets 30-9; Buccaneers beat Bills 33-27, OT

ON OFFENSE

SAINTS VS. BUCCANEERS

(14) 121.5 RUSHING 96.0 (25)

(29) 197.9 PASSING 314.2 (1)

(23) 319.4 TOTAL 410.2 (1)

(16) 23.4 SCORING 31.5 (1)

ON DEFENSE

SAINTS VS. BUCCANEERS

(6) 95.0 RUSHING 91.2 (3)

(18) 244.5 PASSING 251.8 (24)

(11) 339.5 TOTAL 343.0 (14)

(11) 21.9 SCORING 22.8 (19) WHAT TO WATCH Bucs QB Tom Brady is 0-3 in the regular season against the Saints and 21-5 against the rest of the NFL since signing with the Bucs in 2020.

Raiders at Browns

4 p.m. (NFL)

LINE Browns by 2 1/2 SERIES Raiders lead 16-10; Raiders def. Browns 16-6 on Nov. 1, 2020 LAST WEEK Raiders lost to Chiefs 48-9; Browns def. Ravens 24-22

ON OFFENSE

RAIDERS VS. BROWNS

(29) 84.6 RUSHING 143.5 (4)

(2) 287.8 PASSING 205.7 (25)

(10) 372.5 TOTAL 349.2 (16)

(18) 21.8 SCORING 21.4 (19)

ON DEFENSE

RAIDERS VS. BROWNS

(26) 125.3 RUSHING 106.2 (11)

(13) 231.3 PASSING 215.0 (7)

(20) 356.6 TOTAL 321.2 (4)

(31) 27.7 SCORING 22.2 (14) WHAT TO WATCH The game was moved from Saturday to Monday because of numerous covid-19 implications, so it will be important to know who is available and who is not.

Vikings at Bears

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Vikings by 5 1/2 SERIES Vikings lead 61-57-2; Bears beat Vikings 33-27 on Dec. 20, 2020 LAST WEEK Vikings beat Steelers 36-28; Bears lost to Packers 45-30

ON OFFENSE

VIKINGS VS. BEARS

(10) 123.2 RUSHING 126.0 (7)

(7) 267.4 PASSING 176,5 (32)

(3) 390.5 TOTAL 302.5 (31)

(11) 26.5 SCORING 17.8 (28)

ON DEFENSE

VIKINGS VS. BEARS

(27) 129.5 RUSHING 120.0 (24)

(25) 251.9 PASSING 216.5 (8)

(29) 381.5 TOTAL 336.5 (9)

(25) 25.6 SCORING 25.5 (24) WHAT TO WATCH Vikings’ defensive front against the Bears’ offensive line. Minnesota leads the league with 41 sacks, and the Bears may be without both starting offensive tackles.

Seahawks at Rams

6 p.m.

LINE Rams by 6 SERIES Seahawks lead 25-22; Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 on Oct. 7 LAST WEEK Seahawks def. Texans 33-13; Rams def. Cardinals 30-23

ON OFFENSE

SEAHAWKS VS. RAMS

(22) 104.4 RUSHING 97.2 (24)

(24) 205.8 PASSING 287.3 (3)

(28) 310.2 TOTAL 384.5 (7)

(21) 20.9 SCORING 28.2 (5)

ON DEFENSE

SEAHAWKS VS. RAMS

(22) 116.0 RUSHING 1006. (7)

(32) 278.9 PASSING 246.5 (20)

(32) 394.9 TOTAL 347.1 (15)

(5) 20.2 SCORING 22.5 (17) WHAT TO WATCH Rams DL Aaron Donald, who sacked Cardinals QB Kyler Murray three times last Monday. Donald has sacked Seahawks QB Russell Wilson 14 times in 15 regular-season games.

Washington at Eagles

6 p.m.

LINE Eagles by 6 1/2 SERIES Washington leads 88-79-5; Washington def. Eagles 20-14 on Jan. 3, 2020 LAST WEEK Washington lost to Cowboys 27-20; Eagles coming off bye; Eagles def. Jets 33-18 on Dec. 5

ON OFFENSE

WASHINGTON VS. EAGLES

(12) 122.5 RUSHING 160.0 (1)

(22) 213.7 PASSING 196.2 (30)

(20) 336.2 TOTAL 356.2 (15)

(23) 20.5 SCORING 25.9 (12)

ON DEFENSE

WASHINGTON VS. EAGLES

(5) 93.6 RUSHING 109.4 (12)

(30) 259.1 PASSING 227.1 (11)

(19) 352.7 TOTAL 336.5 (9)

(23) 24.9 SCORING 22.4 (16) WHAT TO WATCH Eagles TE Dallas Goedert, who had 6 catches for a career-high 105 yards in Week 13. He leads all NFL tight ends with an average of 14.5 yards per catch.







