1 killed in residential fire in Baxter County, deputies say

One person was killed in a structure fire early Sunday morning in Baxter County, deputies said.

A residential structure fire was reported around 5:12 a.m. Sunday on Old School House Trail in the Buford-Cartney area, according to a news release from Baxter County deputies.

The residence was fully engulfed in flames, the caller told authorities, according to the release.

Human remains were recovered from the scene and sent to the state medical examiner’s office to confirm the identity, deputies said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, according to authorities.