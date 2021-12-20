2 people killed on state roads

Two people died in crashes on Arkansas roads Friday evening, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Louis Garland, 34, of Fayetteville was killed just before 7 p.m. when he stepped onto Interstate 49 near Fayetteville and was struck by two vehicles.

State troopers said conditions were rainy and wet at the time of the crash, the report states.

Nahdyne Estes, 63, of New Edinburg, died when a train hit her van around 7:45 p.m. Friday on Maple Street in Kingsland in Cleveland County.

Estes was driving north in a Chrysler van when she failed to stop at a railroad crossing and was struck by a westbound train. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cleveland County coroner.

Road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, the report states.