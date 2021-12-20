3 leases on LR board’s agenda

Lease agreements on the upcoming meeting agenda of the Little Rock Board of Directors would formalize terms with three outside entities — the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Philander Smith College and Southern Bancorp — that are seeking to occupy space in the long-vacant retail areas of the 12th Street police station.

A meeting was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but city officials at the board’s agenda meeting last week signaled that they would try to meet sooner via a specially called meeting. No date for that meeting had been announced as of Friday.

Five resolutions before the board are tied to the prospective occupants of the 12th Street police station, located at 3917 W. 12th St. The multimillion-dollar station opened in 2014 with space available on the Pine Street side for outside entities, but approximately 8,000 square feet has remained vacant ever since.

Ci ty M a n a ge r B r u ce Moore has said he expects construction to begin early next year.

A UAMS spokeswoman recently told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that officials were in talks to use space at the police station to house a small market, as well as a food-service location that would offer coffee and sandwiches.

“This project connects with our Culinary Medicine Program for students as well as with our Vision 2029 Strategic Plan,” spokeswoman Leslie Taylor wrote in an email Dec. 3. “The UAMS mission is to improve health and health care and in line with that our strategic plan includes programs and plans that address issues such as population health and food insecurity as well as providing support for our employees, students and neighbors.” Th e a g re e m e n t w i t h UAMS that’s going before the city board states that the lease would encompass approximately 3,228 square feet of space. An initial term of the lease would begin July 1 and end June 30, 2028, though the term can be extended. Beginning July 1, 2023, UAMS would have to pay $2,959 per month, for an annual total of $35,508.

According to the terms of the lease with Philander Smith College, the city would lease about 4,094 square feet of the police station to the college for an initial term of 25 years starting on July 1.

The college would not pay rent during the first five years but would owe the city approximately $53,300 annually at the end of every subsequent year. The resolution before the board says the 12th Street station will house Philander Smith College’s criminal justice program, its social justice hub and a management institute.

The lease agreement also provides for Police Department personnel and staff to be able to attend the Philander Smith College programs housed in the building at a discounted rate that will be determined by the college at its sole discretion.

Southern Bancorp’s lease is for approximately 1,299 square feet during an initial period of 10 years beginning July 1, though the agreement provides for potentially four separate three-year extensions. The bank will pay Little Rock $30,900 annually, documents show.

According to the Little Rock resolution, Southern Bancorp may outsource certain activities to a 501(c)(3) organization. The resolution and lease agreement refer to the affiliated nonprofit by its official name of Southern Bancorp Capital Partners, but the entity does business as Southern Bancorp Community Partners.

In a statement provided by a Southern Bancorp official earlier this month, Southern Bancorp Inc. Chief Executive Officer Darrin Williams said officials have submitted a branch application to the state for the 12th Street location.

“As a Community Development Financial Institution, our focus is on bringing our unique blend of products and services to financially underserved communities,” Williams said in the statement. “For many years, there’s been a lack of local, community-focused banking in this area, and we intend to bring our wealth building focus on increasing affordable housing and homeownership, job creation and retention, and savings and financial empowerment to the 12th Street community.” Also before the board is a resolution that would authorize a contract with Doyne Construction for a maximum value of roughly $1.7 million to renovate the police station in order to accept the new occupants.

A separate resolution would approve a $171,000 contract with ImageWorks Commercial Interiors for furniture related to Philander Smith College’s use of the station.



