OPINION | A WORD: Arkansas, we need to have a word about our snoring guests





When the jingle bells ring and the family gathers in from near and far, some dear child winds up sharing a bedroom with that snoring old woman from Carl Sandburg's delightful song.

You know the one: "She'll be coming 'round the mountain ... we'll have to sleep with Granny when she comes."

Being kept awake by loudly exhaling guests is a seasonal tradition. Snoring -- so festive!

But seriously, the English language needs a word to describe the special agony that is being unable to sleep because you may not take action to silence the guest whose snoring sounds like furniture dragged across a floor, or like pigs being strangled, or like a shop-vac inhaling water off a concrete floor.

We need a word to convey the infuriatingly comical recognition of impotence we suffer in the presence of a respected visitor's snores.

Can you make us a word like that?

As it happens, this is a little column in which we celebrate making up words, just for fun. Make up a word, share a word.

So ... please send your snoring word to

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



