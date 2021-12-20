Arkansas official predicts omicron 'surge' as uptick in covid cases continues

Continuing a recent uptick that a top state health official said is likely due at least in part to the fast-spreading omicron variant, Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Monday by 434, the fourth daily increase in a row that was larger than the one a week earlier.



After not changing a day earlier, however, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 fell by three, to 513.



The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 26, to 8,982.



Due to slowdowns in testing and reporting over the weekend, Arkansas' new case numbers tend to be lower on Sundays and Mondays than during the rest of week.



The increase on Monday, however, was larger by 159 than the one a week earlier.



It was the largest increase on a Monday since Sept. 27.



Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said the recent uptick is "likely due to the omicron, at least partly or even mostly."



"It’s really hard for us to know right now, but I'm quite confident that we have omicron circulating in the state," Dillaha said. "It’s spreading."



As of Monday, a case of omicron announced Friday was still the only one in the state that had been confirmed, she said.



The actual number of cases caused by the variant, however, is unknown because only a portion of specimens from positive tests are sequenced to determine which strain caused the infection, and it can take weeks to get the results.



"I think that we’re on the beginning of a surge of the omicron variant, and I expect the cases to keep going up," Dillaha said.



The average daily increase in the state's total case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Monday to 767, which was still down from a recent high of 838 a day the week ending Dec. 6.



With new recoveries and deaths outnumbering new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 375, to 7,318.



After falling by one a day earlier, the number of covid-19 patients in the state who were on ventilators remained at 93.



Dropping for the third day in a row, the number who were in intensive care fell by six, to 199, the first time in more than a week it had been below 200.



Meanwhile, in a departure from a recent downward trend, the Health Department's count of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 2,773, which was larger by 27 than the increase the previous Monday.



The count of first doses, however, rose by 901, which was smaller by 86 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.



The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 9,296, while the average for first doses fell to 2,676.



Both have mostly fallen since hitting three-month highs of more than 12,000 total doses a day and 3,600 first doses a day in the week ending Dec. 9.