Arkansas vs. Elon: How to watch and listen, betting line, team comparisons

WHEN Tuesday, 6 p.m.

WHERE Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 9-2; Elon 3-9

STREAK Arkansas lost 2; Elon lost 1

COACHES Elon: Michael Schrage – 26-39 in third season at Elon; Arkansas: Eric Musselman – 54-21 in third season at Arkansas and 164-55 in seven seasons overall.

SERIES Arkansas leads 1-0

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated Elon 96-52 on Dec. 29, 2001, in Fayetteville.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates. The game audio can also be accessed on the Razorback GameDay App and the TuneIn app, and XM Ch. 190.

TELEVISION The game will be televised by SEC Network and can be accessed via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Richard Cross (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analyst)

BETTING LINE Arkansas is an 18 1/2-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com.

NOTABLE Arkansas, which has lost its last two games to Oklahoma in Tulsa and Hofstra in North Little Rock, has won 15 consecutive games in Bud Walton Arena, including a 7-0 mark this season. The last team to beat Arkansas in Fayetteville was Missouri (81-68) last season. … Arkansas beat Elon 96-52 on Dec. 29, 2001, in Bud Walton Arena in the teams’ only previous meeting. … Elon, like Hofstra, is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association. … Prior to the Hofstra game, Eric Musselman had been 18-0 with the Razorbacks when there were at least four days between games. He’s now 47-8 as a college head coach in that scenario. … Davonte Davis leads Arkansas with 42 assists. … JD Notae is averaging 2.8 steals to lead the SEC and rank fifth nationally. … Elon senior guard Torrance Watson is a transfer from Missouri. He scored nine points in the Tigers’ 86-81 overtime home loss to Arkansas last season and has 23 points in seven career games against the Razorbacks.

ELON PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT., YR.; PPG; RPG

G Hunter McIntosh, 6-2; Jr.; 17.4; 3.4

G Darius Buford, 6-0; So.; 11.0; 4.0

G Torrance Watson, 6-5; Sr.; 11.2; 3.0

G Jerald Gillens-Butler, 6-5; Sr.; 6.5; 1.2

F Michael Graham, 6-8; So.; 6.8; 6.2

ARKANSAS PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT., YR.; PPG; RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2; Sr.; 18.3; 4.7

G Davonte Davis, 6-4; So.; 11.2; 4.1

G Au’Diese Toney, 6-6; Sr.; 12.1; 6.6

F Connor Vanover, 7-3; Jr.; 6.3; 3.4

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10; So.; 7.0; 8.5

TEAM COMPARISON

Elon – Arkansas

70.0 Points for 81.5

76.8 Points against 71.1

-6.5 Rebound margin +6.9

-1.2 Turnover margin +3.5

42.4 FG pct. 46.6

36.6 3-PT pct. 29.9

75.5 FT pct. 72.4