Bella Vista officers on the lookout for impaired drivers

BELLA VISTA -- Officers with the Bella Vista Police Department will be conducting extra enforcement this month looking for those who are driving while impaired.

The department is joining law enforcement agencies throughout the state for the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration national DWI mobilization. Before taking part in holiday and seasonal festivities, plan for a sober designated driver, police say.

According to NHTSA, there was an average of one alcohol-related crash every 50 minutes in 2018. More than one-fifth of the crash-related children's fatalities that year involved drunk driving. Those driving the vehicle while impaired made up more than half (61%) of those who died in alcohol-related crashes in 2018, but passengers, occupants of other vehicles and pedestrians accounted for the other 39% of those killed.

Expect to see increased enforcement throughout the end of the year, including DWI and safety checkpoints.

For questions about the enforcement, call the Police Department at 479-855-3771.