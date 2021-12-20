Bella Vista Planning Commission approves lot splits, variance requests

BELLA VISTA -- Action taken Dec. 13 by the Bella Vista Planning Commission in its final meeting of 2021 included the approval of requests for three zone variances and two lot splits.

The meeting was held at the district court building.

The commission also agreed to recommend to the City Council the removal of a provision of code with the intent for corner lot property owners to fence in more of their property.

The portion being recommended for deletion, 109-248(c)(2), states: When placed along a side property line, a fence shall not be placed any closer to a street right-of-way than the front building setback of the parcel on which it is located or the adjacent parcel, whichever is less restrictive.

The recommendation is the deletion of that portion and to allow the other regulations of this section to dictate fence location.

Since the council's December meeting fell on the same night as that of the commission, leaving it no time to add the item to its regular meeting agenda, it will be at least January before the item can be put in front of the council.

The first zoning variance request involved an accessory structure setback for a detached garage at 38 May Lane. Steve Mulder, the applicant, was requesting the variance in order to construct a 616-square-foot detached garage east of the principal dwelling at that same address in order to store personal property.

According to the summary presented at the meeting, "... this provision of code stipulates that accessory buildings on the same lot as the primary residence must be behind the accessory structure setback and not within the front yard."

The setback for an accessory building structure is defined as "a line that forms along the building's front plane and extends to the side property lines."

Mulder's request was previously approved by the Board of Zoning Adjustment at its April 20 meeting earlier this year. The proposal changed, though, because Mulder wanted to adjust his plans, increasing the size of the garage from the approved 528 square feet to 616 square feet.

The second request, applied for by William Wiebler, pertained to a side setback for a proposed boat dock at 17 Talana Place. Wiebler made the request so he could add on to an existing dock.

Aaron Nickell was the applicant on the third request on the front setback for a proposed house and septic system at 13 Ellwood Circle. According to the request summary, this section of code requires a 20-foot front setback. The Cannich Subdivision places a 25-foot front setback on this lot, and Nickell was requesting a 15-foot front setback to allow the septic leach field to fit within the boundaries.

The two lot split requests, both applied for by Cooper Communities, passed by virtue of unanimous votes.

The first was for a parcel near Highlands Boulevard and Kirkwall Drive with the second located near Kinross and Rath drives.

The commission's next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 10. Its next work session, originally scheduled for Dec. 30, has been canceled.