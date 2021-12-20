Benton County district to appeal ruling on solid waste fees

Waste management

Under Act 1376 of 2001, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality is responsible for developing a statewide solid waste management plan and setting a minimum requirement for the development of plans by the state’s solid waste districts. The plans detail ways to reduce landfill disposal and provide appropriate solid waste disposal services to Arkansas residents.

CENTERTON -- A five-year legal battle between the Benton County and Boston Mountain solid-waste districts over fees will continue with Benton County's decision to appeal the latest court ruling in the case, which split the revenue between the two.

The Benton County Solid Waste District's board of directors voted unanimously early last week to appeal a decision declaring that the district's imposition of a "service fee" was an attempt to avoid state law requiring the district to share revenue from solid waste fees with the Boston Mountain Solid Waste District.

"There's literally nothing worse that can happen to us other than this decision," Wendy Bland, director of the Benton County district, said last week.

Washington County Circuit Judge John Threet entered a summary judgment Nov. 23 ruling that Benton County could not unilaterally reduce or replace the fees assessed by Boston Mountain and avoid the requirement to share the revenue from the waste assessment fees.

About $603,000 in disputed fees had been deposited in an escrow account by Waste Management while the lawsuit is ongoing. Waste Management operates the Eco-Vista Landfill in Tontitown, which receives most of the solid waste generated in Northwest Arkansas, including solid waste from Benton County.

Threet's order indicates that $98,000 was released to Benton County under an earlier order, leaving about $505,000 in escrow. Threet ordered that Benton County should receive about $203,000 of that amount and Boston Mountain should receive about $301,000.

"I don't see where there's a downside to appealing it," County Judge Barry Moehring said during the meeting. "It can't get any worse."

The Benton County district has until Thursday to file an appeal, according to Bland. She added that based on experience, the appeal won't be decided until well into 2022. Bland said Threet's ruling should be put on hold while an appeal is pending.

Bland said she didn't budget for any revenue from the waste assessment fees in 2022 because the lawsuit was still pending. The total revenue for the district was about $864,000, according to its 2021 budget.

Robyn Reed, Boston Mountain's director, said she hadn't included any of the disputed revenue in her 2022 budget, so an appeal won't hamper the district's operations. She said the district's 2021 budget included about $3.2 million in total revenue. Waste assessment fees collected within the Boston Mountain district provided about $500,000 in revenue, she said. Boston Mountain's share of the Benton County waste assessment fees has been around $186,000 a year, she said.

"This has been going on for so long, I'm not surprised by the appeal," she said.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse, chairman of the Boston Mountain district's board of directors, said he's ready to see the litigation end so the district can move forward.

"It's like any litigation. You always look forward to it being over," he said. "Each side does what it thinks is best for its own interests."

The two districts have been engaged in a series of lawsuits since 2016 over fees levied on waste generated in Benton County and disposed at the Eco-Vista Landfill.

State law provides that if two districts can't agree on a division of this type of revenue, the money is divided equally between them.

Under a 2011 agreement between the two districts, both districts kept the entire amount of the $1.50 per ton fee for waste generated within its district. In 2013, the Boston Mountain district declared the 2011 agreement void and withdrew from it. Benton County filed a breach of contract lawsuit and succeeded in having the 2011 agreement enforced until it expired in 2016.

The Boston Mountain district notified Benton County in 2016 that the agreement wouldn't be renewed and presented a new proposal giving the Boston Mountain district $1 of the $1.50 fee on waste generated in Benton County and disposed of in the Eco-Vista Landfill. The remainder of the fee would go to Benton County. The Benton County district filed a lawsuit requesting that the division of fees be declared unconstitutional and seeking an injunction to have the disputed money held in escrow.

The state Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Boston Mountain district on Oct. 30, 2019. In December 2019, the Benton County district amended its own regulations to reduce the waste assessment fee from $1.50 per ton of solid waste to $0.01 and to impose a $1.49 per ton "service fee" on waste haulers in the county. All of the money from the "service fee" was to be paid to the Benton County district.

According to information in the order filed by Threet, when solid waste is generated in one district and delivered to another district for disposal, either the district in which the solid waste was generated or a district in which the same solid waste is transported, stored, managed or disposed of may assess a per-ton fee of no more than $2 on the waste. The fee may be assessed against the generator, transporter or disposal facility. Each ton of waste may be assessed only one fee, which cannot exceed $2 per ton.

The order said Benton County lacked the authority to unilaterally reduce Boston Mountain's fee.

Nate Sales dumps a trailer with construction material Thursday Dec. 16, 2021 at the Boston Mountain Solid Waste Districtís west Washington County transfer station in Prairie Grove. The nearly 10-year-old dispute between the Benton County and Boston Mountain solid waste districts over tipping fees will continues for the foreseeable future as the Benton County board votes to appeal the most recent court ruling in the case. Visit nwaonline.com/2112119Daily/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



