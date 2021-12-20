Body of man in burned house

A man was discovered hanging in a closet of a burned residence Saturday morning, according to Pine Bluff Police.

Interim Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. said the grandson of a woman who died in a Nov. 8 fire at 3307 W. Fourth Ave. discovered the body of a 39-year-old Black man Friday when he went to the house to get some shoes for his grandmother's funeral the next morning. State police were called in to identify the man through a fingerprint scan, but Franklin asked that the man's name be withheld, pending notification of next-of-kin.

"The Black male was found hanging from a pole in the southwest corner closet of the residence with a brown extension cord tied around his neck," according to an email police report Franklin provided to The Commercial. "Pine Bluff Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and once the Crime Scene Technician completed processing, assisted the coroner in retrieving the body."

Franklin said police received a call about the discovery of the man at 12:52 a.m.

An autopsy was being performed on the body of the woman who died in the fire to determine the cause of death, Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services said last week. The residence was ruled a total loss, but the cause of the fire was not announced.

The woman was found in the center room of the single-story residence, according to a fire report.

That fire occurred one day after a 3-year-old died as a result of his injuries from another residential blaze at 807 W. 20th Ave. The child was found in a second-floor bedroom.

An open-flame space heater was blamed for the cause of that fire, which was ruled unintentional.