Calendar 12-20-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

St. James to give away food

St. James United Methodist Church, 900 University Drive, will host a holiday food distribution in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 20. The distribution is open to the community and should serve 200 households, according to a news release.

House of Bread to give away food

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will give out food boxes on Monday, Dec. 20, from 1-2 p.m. or until all boxes are gone, according to a news release. Masks and other safety protocols still be in effect due to the pandemic. New clients must have their ID/driver's license and a bill that shows their address and name. Current clients with the food pantry will only need their ID. Also, all clients must complete a new intake form to receive a box Jan. 17.

Caregivers Alzheimer's

supporters to meet online

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host their virtual Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, on Zoom. The topic will be Journey Through Alzheimer's Disease and it will help people understand the challenges Alzheimer's has on daily life, according to a news release. Nicole Bates, director of education at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) South Central Center on Aging at Pine Bluff, will guide participants through a virtual reality about the disease. UAMS will also give away five Christmas baskets. Participants must attend the Zoom meeting for a chance to win. The link to the Zoom meeting is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/92467500571?pwd=UnA1bnNsUm1hTG5NbUhhVkVua0ZXZz09. The meeting ID is 924 6750 0571 and passcode is 6300. To call, dial 1 346 248 7799 and use the meeting ID. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 20

Library hosts events

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Main Library, 600 S. Main St., will host holiday and other events for all ages, according to the news release. Collaborative Winter Art Mosaic will be on Monday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sugar Cookie Decorating will take place Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 1-3 p.m. Q-Tip Snowflake creations will take place Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 2-3 p.m. Video Game Tournament: Tekken 7 and Injustice 2 will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 2-6 p.m. The tournament is open to all ages, however, children under 13 must have parental consent. In-person registration is preferred or people can register online. Details: (870) 534-4802 or http://www.pineblufflibrary.org.

UAPB announces

USDA/1890 scholars

deadline

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)/1890 National Scholars Program is Jan. 31, said Belinda Demmings Bell, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. Scholars receive full tuition towards a bachelor's degree, books and the cost of room and board. During the summer, the students will receive an internship with a USDA agency. Details: https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Christmas parade set

for nursing, assisted

living residents

A drive-thru Christmas parade will be held for the assisted living and nursing home residents near south Hazel Street from 3:30-4:45 p.m. Dec. 21. The line up will be in the car wash parking lot off Hazel Street and Ridgway Road at 3 p.m., according to a news release from spokesman Dee Clay. All of the residents will receive gift bags and pizza compliments of supporters. Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. will lead the parade. Other participants include City Council Member Ivan Whitfield, Santa Claus, sheriff's office officials, Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department, Stacia Star Star Dancers, Pine Bluff Corvette Brothers, gospel singers Kendrick Williams Jr. and Keenon Coleman and Heart 2 Heart Youth Ministry. Details: (870) 872-2361.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 23

Holiday closings set

Several agencies have announced their closing schedules for Christmas. The Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed Dec. 23-27. The Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed Dec. 23-27. Liberty Utilities will be closed Dec. 23-24. The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System libraries will be closed Dec 23-27. Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will be closed Dec. 23-24. The agency's SEAT (Southeast Arkansas Transportation) will still be taking clients for dialysis and cancer appointments.

Through Friday, Dec. 24

Firefighters host Holiday Santa Run

The Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department will make its annual Holiday Santa Run throughout Pine Bluff from approximately 5-8 p.m. daily through Dec. 24. As precautions against covid-19, social distancing and masks will be required, according to a news release. Fire department personnel and Carrington Electric Co. of Pine Bluff decorated a reserve fire truck with Christmas lights and with assistance from Stereo Junction, a sound system is used to play Christmas music as they drive through the neighborhoods. Details: Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services, (870) 730-2048, on Facebook or www.pineblufffire.com.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 27

St. John hosts virtual VBS

St. John AME Church will host a Virtual Winter Vacation Bible School via Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 27-29 for all age groups (preK to adults). Registration is free. Early registrants will be eligible to win a prize in the drawing Nov. 30, the day early bird registration ends. The winner will be notified by phone. Regular registration will be Dec. 1-19. The public is invited to participate. Registration is available at https://www.stjohnamepinebluff.org. The speakers will be Shaquille Ingram, Ayanna Williams and Brae McDonald. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor. Sheryl Kearney is the Christian Education director. Details: mskearney@msn.com.

Through Friday, Dec. 31

Enchanted Land open

The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends is open Regional Park from 6-9 nightly through Dec. 31. Known as the state's largest drive-through of holiday lights, the exhibit usually has more than 120 displays, many that are animated. Admission is free.

JCCSI offers free exams in December

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) will provide free primary care exams throughout December at three area clinics, according to a news release. To commemorate World Aids Day, JCCSI in partnership with the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, will provide free exams through Dec. 31 at these sites: Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380. Altheimer Clinic, 309 S. Edine, Altheimer, (870) 766-8411. Redfield Clinic, 100 Evening Sunset Valley, Redfield, (501) 397-2261. An HIV blood test will be included in the visit. The exams are for adults 18 and older. Appointments must be made in advance by calling the clinics and asking for the "Delta World AIDS Day" appointment.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Reception, Coon Supper set at Gillett

The 10th annual "Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception" will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Berry Farm Shop at Gillett followed by the 78th Gillett Coon Supper at the Gillett School Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Both events benefit non-profits. The pre-supper reception tickets are $40 each. Sponsorships are available to be a Berry Good Host for $1,000 and a Berry Good Friend for $500. The coon supper tickets are $30 and may be purchased by contacting Larry Bauer at (870) 830-4002. All tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Details: Becky Barnes Campbell at (501) 912-7560, Gabe Holmstrom at (479) 409-3329 or Facebook.

Through Monday, Jan. 17

UAPB accepts youth entrants for snack recipe contest

Pine Bluff youth, ages 5-18, are invited to submit original snack recipes for the 2022 Snack Recipe Contest. Entries must be received by Jan. 17. The event is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Extension Family and Consumer Sciences and 4-H Programs, according to a news release. Recipe judging will be based on originality, creativity and nutritional value. The first-place prize is a $100 gift card, the second-place prize is a $75 gift card, and the third-place prize is a $50 gift card. Each entrant is required to fill out an entry form and must submit the original recipe and a photo by email to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-nutrition outreach coordinator, at hensont@uapb.edu or to Teki Hunt, Extension specialist-director of 4-H Youth Development Programs, at huntjimenezt@uapb.edu. For entry forms or details, contact Henson or Hunt.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Free health screenings set

A free community-wide health screening event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center. The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation in partnership with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, the city of Pine Bluff, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will participate in the event, according to a news release. The minority health commission will provide various screenings including those for blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol, BMI (Body mass index), oxygen/pulse and HIV. The prostate cancer foundation will provide a non-invasive blood test for the prostate specific antigen (PSA).

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 22

SEA concert group hosts performances

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. The association will host Tuba Skinny on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. and the Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. Details: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

Through Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Applications for 2022

Governor's School open

Student applications are open for the 2022 Arkansas Governor's School. The deadline to apply is Jan. 24. Arkansas Tech University at Russellville will host the 43rd AGS July 5 through Aug. 1, according to a news release. AGS serves approximately 400 students during the summer before their senior year in high school. Eligible students interested in attending should inquire with their school counselors about the nomination process. Information is also available at www.atu.edu/ags by sending an e-mail to ags@atu.edu.

Saturday, Jan. 29

City to host New Year's cleanup

The community is invited to participate in the Pine Bluff 2022 New Year Community Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 29. Participants should meet at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 8 a.m. to receive supplies and sign up for clean-up sites. Volunteers will also need to provide their own transportation to the sites throughout the city. The cleanup is an effort to start the new year out right with a cleaner city, according to a news release. Details: mayor's office, (870) 730-2004.

Through Saturday, Jan. 29

ASC hosts exhibition

Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting "Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie DePoyster," a portrait exhibition. DePoyster is a bilingual Puerto Rican artist interested in bringing communities together through art. This exhibition will run through Jan. 29.

Monday, Jan. 31

USDA/1890 scholars program application deadline set

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)/1890 National Scholars Program is Jan. 31, said Belinda Demmings Bell, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. Scholars receive full tuition towards a bachelor's degree, books and the cost of room and board. During the summer, the students will receive an internship with a USDA agency. Details: https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

Underway

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Chamber hosts annual dinner

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Pine Bluff Country Club and the guest speaker will be former White Hall Coach Bobby Bolding, according to the Chamber newsletter. The community is invited to attend the annual dinner. Tickets are $60 each. For details or to become a sponsor, emails should be sent to Jennifer Kline, interim Chamber director, at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Waterfowler Hall of Fame postpones ceremony

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame will host its induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Chenal Country Club at Little Rock. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021, according to a news release. Details: grandprairiemuseum.com or waterfowlerhof.com