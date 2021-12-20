Chileans elect leftist as president





SANTIAGO, Chile -- A leftist millennial who rose to prominence during anti-government protests was elected Chile's next president Sunday after a bruising campaign against a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump.

With 56% of the votes, Gabriel Boric handily defeated by more than 10 points lawmaker Jose Antonio Kast, who tried unsuccessfully to scare voters that his young, inexperienced opponent would upend Chile's vaunted record as Latin America's most stable, advanced economy.

In a model of democratic civility that broke from the polarizing rhetoric of the campaign, Kast immediately recognized defeat, tweeting a photo of himself on the phone with his opponent congratulating him on his "grand triumph." He then later traveled personally to Boric's campaign headquarters to meet with his rival.

Meanwhile, outgoing President Sebastian Pinera -- a conservative billionaire -- held a videoconference with Boric to offer his government's full support during the three month transition.

"I am going to be the president of all Chileans," Boric said in the brief televised appearance with Pinera.

Boric's victory is likely to be felt throughout Latin America, where ideological divisions have been on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, which reversed a decade of economic gains, exposed longstanding deficiencies in health care and deepened inequality that is among the worst in the world.

At 35, Boric will become Chile's youngest modern president when he takes office in March and only the second millennial to lead in Latin America, after El Salvador's Nayib Bukele.

He was among several activists elected to Congress in 2014 after leading protests for higher quality education. On the stump, he vowed to "bury" the neoliberal economic model left by Gen. Augusto Pinochet's 1973-90 dictatorship and raise taxes on the "super rich" to expand social services, fight inequality and boost protections of the environment.





Kast, who has a history of defending Chile's past military dictatorship, finished ahead of Boric by two points in the first round of voting last month but failed to secure a majority of votes. That set up a head-to-head runoff against Boric.

Boric was able to reverse the difference by a larger margin than preelection opinion polls forecast by expanding beyond his base in the capital, Santiago, and attracting voters in rural areas who don't side with political extremes. For example, in the northern region of Antofagasta, where he finished third in the first round of voting, he trounced Kast by almost 20 points.

Officials say Boric's victory is as likely to be tempered by a divided congress.

In addition, the political rules could soon change because a newly elected convention is rewriting the country's Pinochet-era constitution. The convention -- the nation's most powerful elected institution -- could in theory call for new presidential elections when it concludes its work next year and if the new charter is ratified in a plebiscite.

