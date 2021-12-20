Master Class: This tough TRX Plank Row challenges the whole body

Core stability is a foundational marker of overall fitness. While difficult to quantify, the overall strength and endurance of the muscles surrounding the waistline has a huge impact on activities of daily living.

This week, I will share some tips for understanding core stability and introduce an exercise designed to target this important collection of muscle groups.

Over my lifetime, my fitness level has fluctuated from nonexistent to outstanding. I wouldn't classify my current fitness level as outstanding, but I'm holding it together. As my condition changes, I have noticed that my ability to "hold my frame" changes with it.

During high fitness periods, my chin was up, and my shoulders were back. During my weakest periods, I felt a "slump" in my posture and I often leaned on objects to support myself.

These signals helped me understand that the benefits of training go beyond blood pressure readings and resting heart rate.

The biomechanical efficiency that comes along with an active life is real. It makes sense that as strength-to-weight ratio improves, one's ability to support one's frame would also improve. Next time you find yourself walking a flight of stairs or standing for a long time, think about your core stability and notice your posture. While subjective, this kind of recognition can often jumpstart motivation.

The cool part is that core stability improves with almost any kind of activity.

Activities like running, jogging, swimming and weight training are all great ways to improve posture and core strength and endurance. So, it's less about the kind of activity that is chosen, and more about movement.

The key is to limit the number of hours we spend sitting and engage in some type of intentional physical activity.

I have experienced back discomfort while jogging or running for most of my life. Rather than fight the pain, I use cycling and walking as my cardiovascular outlets. When combined with a good weight-training routine, these activities help me maintain core strength without adding pain or increased risk for injury.

This week's exercise is a great addition for those looking to address core stability outside of traditional abdominal work. The TRX Plank Row is a challenging exercise but one that can make a dramatic difference in strength-to-weight ratio when performed regularly.





1. Select a single dumbbell and grasp in your left hand.

2. Place your right hand in one of the TRX handles and walk your feet back until you are in the plank position with the right arm fully extended and holding your body weight.

3. Row the dumbbell up to your underarm while holding the plank position. Lower the dumbbell.

4. Move slowly through 12 repetitions, then switch arms and repeat.

This one is tough as written, but it can be modified to be less intense. The TRX Plank Row can be performed in a semi-standing position to reduce the amount of body weight pressure.

My advice is to experiment with the plank position to determine where you're most comfortable. Once that piece is clear, it's time to get to work!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

