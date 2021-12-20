Democracy needs attention

Over the past few months, Newsweek has been following the progress of a petition from citizens asking Congress to continue sending monthly stimulus checks to Americans for the duration of the pandemic.

It will result in nearly three million separate email messages distributed to each signer's senators and House members, who have no way of knowing the messages are part of such a big national grassroots campaign.

Few of us engage in practices that truly inform legislators and build strong trust and understanding with those they represent. We're following standard practices for communicating with elected officials. But standard practices have not kept pace with the times.

Congress lacks the capacity to meet the demands of a 21st-century constituency and has been slow to embrace new technology and innovation. Grassroots organizers focus on easy and efficient advocacy strategies, rather than those proven to be more effective for policy outcomes but which are harder to implement. As a result, Americans do not feel heard.

The Congressional Management Foundation recently offered transformative strategies to enhance engagement between decision-makers and the people in "The Future of Citizen Engagement: Rebuilding the Democratic Dialogue." We also identified examples of members of Congress, nonprofit groups, and legislatures trying new approaches, including:

• A years-long effort by the House Natural Resources Committee to engage stakeholders and the public in "an inclusive, transparent, community-led and community-driven process to create the most comprehensive environmental justice bill in congressional history."

• Members of Congress conducting virtual deliberative town hall meetings, which enable them to dive deeper with their constituents into a single issue.

• International parliaments offering multiple venues for public engagement, including submissions to committees, complaints about regulations, messages to members of Parliament and petitions.

Extensive research by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development indicates efforts like these lead to significant benefits to democracy, including better policy outcomes, greater legitimacy of decisions, increased public trust, a decline in undue influence of money and power, and reduced polarization and disinformation.

If we want to reap the benefits of true public engagement in national decision-making, it must be methodical, representative, government-facilitated and woven into the DNA of Congress. We need proven methods to become common practice for senators and representatives.