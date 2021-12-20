Dollarway school hosts campaign boosting applications for college

An effort to get more Dollarway students to attend college was successful, according to organizers.

Dollarway High School students participated in the 2021 Arkansas College Application Campaign Month activities this fall.

The goal was to encourage high school students to apply for college. The campaign also helps school districts with training, resources, and grants associated with students applying for apprenticeship programs, technical certificates, and trade school, according to a news release.

The Arkansas Career Coach Program, which promotes the campaign, assists with academic tutoring, career counseling, mentoring, financial guidance, and other post-secondary education training.

Dollarway college and career coach Marla Barnes spearheaded the events with assistance from Dollarway High School counselor Freddie Harris, the administration, and staff.

The campaign began in September with the "Why Apply" initiative. Some students responded that they would be the first ones in their families to attend college or pursue and prepare for their career field, according to the news release.

The events kicked off with seniors met in the cafeteria with Chromebooks and worked on applying to various colleges, Arkansas Department of Higher Education YOUniversal Scholarships, and the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). The career coach provided instructions from the worksheet and ADHE guide book for Arkansas students. Special guests from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock-TRIO program also made presentations.

Dollarway College & Career Fair was held outside with ninth through 12th graders attending. Representatives of several colleges and branches of the military were on campus to help students with their career choices and applications. Participants included the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Southeast Arkansas College, Arkansas State University at Beebe, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, University of Arkansas at Pulaski Tech, Southern Arkansas University, University of Arkansas at Monticello, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and the Army National Guard.

Dollarway seniors attended their first college tour for the year visiting three institutions. Students began their journey with a tour of UALR . Students experienced a presentation, walking tour of the campus, and were able to eat in the university cafeteria. Students experienced the campus life and also were able to tour the inside of the freshman dorm. Next, the students arrived at SEARK where they were greeted by various department heads. SEARK not only provided a campus tour, but also a departmental hands on Career Exploration Camp experience.

The tour ended with the students visiting UAPB. Students experienced the historically black colleges and universities effect and toured various buildings on campus. Students were able to socialize with and were led on a tour by a graduate from Dollarway.

Barnes said she was satisfied with the program events. Tykesha Cross, who assisted Barnes during the tour, stated that students said at first they weren't going to college, but now they plan to attend.