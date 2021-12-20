Fauci airs concerns on omicron

WILMINGTON, Del. -- The omicron variant is "just raging" around the world, the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue "a stark warning of what the winter will look like" for unvaccinated Americans.





Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that "the real problem" for the U.S. hospital system is that "we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated."

The prospect of a winter wave of coronavirus infections marks a severe reversal from the optimism projected by Biden some 10 months ago, when he suggested at a CNN town hall-style event that the country would essentially be back to normal by this Christmas. Although Biden has been careful not to overpromise, the nation's confidence has been battered by an unrelenting wave of covid-19 variations that have left many Americans emotionally exhausted, dispirited and worried about infections.





Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, sought to defend the president's earlier suggestion in a separate interview Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

"The idea about hoping and having an aspiration to be independent of the virus after a period of time is understandable and reasonable," Fauci said. "But the one thing that we know from, now, almost two years' experience with this virus is that it is really very unpredictable."

With the threat that rising infections could worsen the supply chain challenges facing the United States and could fuel inflation, Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., said Biden should stop talking about vaccination as two shots and a booster and instead call it "three doses" that are needed to maximize protection.

Polis pivoted to inflation that is running at a nearly four-decade high, saying Biden in his remarks on Tuesday about the omicron variant needs to show the country how he is addressing the rising cost of goods.

"We can do very concrete things that actually reduce the costs for Americans," Polis said on NBC, noting that Colorado is cutting vehicle registration fees and making it free to register new businesses.

The administration is expecting a series of breakthrough infections with the surge of holiday travelers. Fauci said most people who have been vaccinated and gotten a booster should be fine if they take precautions such as wearing masks in crowded settings, including airports.

BIDEN'S ADDRESS

Biden will address the nation Tuesday to respond to the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has sent infections soaring in parts of the country and raised new fears about the health of the country and its economy in the months to come.

The president "will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities in need of assistance," Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, wrote Saturday on Twitter, "while also issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated."

We are prepared for the rising case levels," she wrote in a follow-up Twitter post, and Biden "will detail how we will respond to this challenge. He will remind Americans that they can protect themselves from severe illness from covid-19 by getting vaccinated and getting their booster shot when they are eligible."

Fauci was asked on CNN whether he expected record numbers of cases -- and about hospitalizations and deaths. "Yes, well, unfortunately, I think that that is going to happen," he said.

Fauci said on NBC that the president would again urge people to get their booster shots, highlight increased availability of testing, discuss "surge teams" for besieged hospitals and explain how important it is to provide vaccines for the rest of the world.

"The one thing that's very clear, and there's no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading, its transmissibility capability. It is just, you know, raging through the world, really," Fauci said. "And if you look even here in the United States, you have some regions that start off with a few percent of the isolates that are positive, now going up to 30%, 40%, and some places 50%."

Administration officials have faced new questions about how they will respond to the challenges of a pandemic that has persisted well beyond the expectations of American leaders. Vice President Kamala Harris drew criticism over the weekend for telling the Los Angeles Times in an interview that the administration was blindsided by the new variant and the one that preceded it, delta, which drove spikes in infections and deaths from the virus in the fall.

"We didn't see delta coming," Harris told the newspaper. "I think most scientists did not -- upon whose advice and direction we have relied -- didn't see delta coming. We didn't see omicron coming. And that's the nature of what this, this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants."

Biden has sounded an alarm over omicron this month while also counseling hope in the face of it, expressing optimism that the fast-spreading variant would not set back the progress the country has made to regain a sense of normalcy in recent months.

After initially imposing a set of travel restrictions on certain countries, including South Africa, where the variant was first detected, Biden's response to the variant has leaned heavily on imploring Americans to get vaccinated, including booster shots.

Fauci said on NBC that he saw the variants coming and that he thought Harris' statement "was taken a bit out of context," adding that he believed she was referring to "the extraordinary number of mutations ... particularly with omicron. No one had expected it that much, but we were well-prepared and expected that we were going to see variants."

HOSPITAL SYSTEM

An effective shutdown of the U.S. likely won't be necessary as covid-19 surges again, though hospitals will be tested by the expected rush of cases from the omicron variant, according to Fauci.

"I don't foresee the kind of lockdowns that we've seen before, but I certainly see the potential for stress on our hospital system," Fauci said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

He said the omicron variant has "an extraordinary capacity of transmitting efficiently from person to person." Omicron is spreading rapidly in Europe, with the Netherlands announcing a new lockdown Saturday and the U.K. weighing stricter measures.

In the U.S., cases have been reported in most states, pushing infections to records in some, including New York.

Hospitalizations for covid-19 in the U.S. are rising, as is intensive care use. Still, South Africa, undergoing a surge in omicron, has reported relatively mild cases and fewer hospitalizations than in previous viral waves.

With colder weather and holiday travel and gatherings, stresses on the medical system in the U.S. will be particularly acute in regions of the country with low levels of vaccination, Fauci said in a separate interview on CNN's "State of the Union." He urged the public to get vaccine and booster shots, noting that about 50 million people are eligible to get shots and haven't.

Fauci acknowledged that access to testing has been a problem, with shortages causing long waits and lines in many parts of the U.S.

"We've got to do better," he said on CNN. He added on ABC that the government will invest billions of dollars to have between 200 million and 500 million tests available a month, many of them free.

He said on CNN that while the administration had envisioned variants would arise, the extent of mutations in omicron wasn't anticipated.

"It seems to be overtaking all the other variants including delta, with a doubling time of about two to three days," he said on ABC. "This is really something to be reckoned with."

SENATORS TEST POSITIVE

Meanwhile, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey said they have tested positive for covid-19.

In separate statements Sunday, the Democrats said they had been fully vaccinated with two doses and a booster and that their symptoms were mild. They encouraged others to get the trio of shots if eligible.

Warren tweeted: "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted."

She didn't elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she's regularly tested and turned up negative for covid-19 last week. Spokespeople for her office didn't respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

Warren was at the U.S. Capitol last week along with other senators as Democrats seek to advance President Joe Biden's $2 trillion Build Back Better social and environment bill.

In a statement from his office, Booker said: "I'm beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster -- I'm certain that without them I would be doing much worse."

Information from this article was contributed by Josh Boak of The Associated Press, by Alan Goldstein of Bloomberg News (TNS) and by Jim Tankersley of The New York Times.