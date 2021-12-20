Good for state

Arkansas legislators recently passed the largest tax cut in state history. What does this mean for taxpayers?

An Arkansas family earning the state median income of $49,000 per year could save about $283 in state income taxes every year after 2025. Before these changes, Arkansas' top marginal individual income tax rate was 5.9 percent, making us one of the least competitive states in the South. This law lowers the rate to 4.9 percent and puts Arkansas in a competitive position with its neighboring states which plan to lower their individual income tax rates in 2022 and beyond.

If Arkansas wants to compete for top talent, we will need to match our neighboring states in tax policy. Louisiana will reduce its top marginal individual income-tax rate from 6 percent to 4.25 percent in 2022. Mississippi's governor has a plan to eliminate that state's individual income tax in the next nine years. Tennessee and Texas have no individual income taxes.

Peer-reviewed research by Nathan Ashby in the Southern Economic Journal suggests that cuts will increase net in-migration to the state. Workers and businesses are attracted to places that let them keep more of their earnings. Another academic study by Enrico Moretti and Daniel Wilson in the American Economic Review found that top scientists would choose to locate in states with lower overall individual and corporate income-tax burdens.

There are some sensible and prudent safeguards related to future spending and revenue collection. That means that some of the rate reductions are contingent on meeting revenue requirements to prevent budget shortfalls. Making the tax cuts conditional on minimum revenue collection benchmarks also protects essential public services that benefit all Arkansans.

Arkansas must collect enough revenue to meet necessary spending needs over the next four years. It must also not use its Catastrophic Reserve Fund until after 2024 to fully implement individual income-tax rate cuts. Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, assured other legislators that the state would continue to meet its minimum revenue targets and could even accrue a surplus thanks to federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The tax plan addresses concerns about potential revenue shortfalls by requiring the newly renamed Catastrophic Reserve Fund to be funded to at least 20 percent of net general revenue distributions made during the past fiscal year.

Opponents of the tax cut believe that most benefits go to the wealthy and lead to cuts in state services. This perspective masks the true impact on families. Rather, we should focus on the tax cuts' total net positive-sum impact to Arkansas families.

The individual income-tax rate cuts enable families to afford the necessities of everyday life. The tax plan adopted will lower burdens on every taxpayer without incurring a deficit and protect against opportunistic spending at least until 2024 by making tax cuts contingent on not using the Catastrophic Reserve Fund.

The tax plan also helps middle- and lower-income earners by consolidating tax brackets and boosting the per-capita tax credit to $60 for households that earn $23,600 or less each year. The low-income tax credit would also be tapered off for filers who earn between $23,600 and $24,700 per year.

If the state dips into the Catastrophic Reserve Fund before then, the individual income tax rate will only reach 5.3 percent, instead of 4.9 percent. Any potential withdrawals from the Catastrophic Reserve Fund would prevent the tax cuts from being fully implemented and cut short the potential savings associated with the lower rates. In that case, the median Arkansas family earning $62,000 per year would miss out on about $88 more each year. Withdrawing money from the fund, for any reason, will be costly for Arkansas families and politically undesirable too.

This reform improves Arkansas' complicated tax structure and helps create a friendlier work environment. Yet Arkansas' essential constitutional duties are also protected through robust revenue collection requirements. These requirements will help reduce wasteful government spending by incentivizing legislators to not withdraw funds from the Catastrophic Reserve Fund.

The plan embraces a simpler tax code by consolidating Arkansas' three individual income-tax schedules to two. Many states have multiple tax brackets, but only the Natural State has such an unnaturally complex individual income-tax schedule structure. Arkansas taxpayers also receive relief from tax cliffs which occur when taxpayers earn income that falls between the newly created base and high-income tax tables.

Each of these is a welcome change to state tax policy. The Legislature can follow these bold actions during the next session by pushing for local-option sales-tax reforms, establishing a tax expenditure limit, and placing strict rules around the Catastrophic Reserve Fund.

Pursuing these policies will require hard work and dedication to fiscal conservatism. Arkansas taxpayers will be grateful for a Legislature that chose to pursue responsible fiscal policies.

Joseph Johns is a policy analyst at the Arkansas Center for Research in Economics at the University of Central Arkansas. The views expressed here are his own and do not represent UCA.