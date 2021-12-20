Hutchinson hails Sunday decline in Arkansas' active covid-19 cases as good news going into holiday week





Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Sunday expressed optimism about the covid-19 data as active cases declined and the number of hospitalizations was unchanged from Saturday, though figures released by the Arkansas Department of Health showed that many of the numbers remained higher than they were last week.

Total cases of covid-19 were up 406 on Sunday, for a total of 543,648 since March 2020 -- 5,222 more new cases than the previous Sunday. Active cases had decreased by 215 since Saturday and 392 since the previous Sunday, for a total of 7,693.

Hospitalizations have risen slowly, with 516 counted Sunday, 30 more than the previous Sunday. Ventilator use dropped by one from Saturday and by 15 since the previous Sunday, for a total of 93.





"This is positive news as we move into the week of Christmas," Hutchinson said in a tweet. "As families gather this week make sure to use caution as we face the incoming Omicron virus."

The state's first omicron case was reported by the Health Department on Friday. Officials have said it was caused by community spread. As of Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was reporting only five states in the nation without a reported case of omicron.

The CDC says omicron will likely spread more easily than the original covid-19 strain but that more data is needed to know if it will cause a more severe infection than other variants. The agency also says current vaccines "are expected" to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and deaths due to infection with the variant.

The state has reported 108 new deaths in the past week, with 14 added Sunday. A total of 8,956 people have died of covid-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic.





Pulaski County had the most active cases with 689, according to the state data. It also had the most new cases added, with 45 on Sunday. Craighead County followed with 43 new cases, and Benton County with 40 new cases. Benton County has the second-highest number of active cases, with 599, and Craighead County follows with 469.

Administered vaccine doses increased by 4,934 on Sunday, with a total of 1.4 million people fully immunized and 341,687 partially immunized.











